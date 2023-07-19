We pause for a moment to remember the people who died 46 years ago – the night of July 19-20, 1977 – when floodwaters inundated the Johnstown region.
“I think it’s important to remember something as the ’77 flood, the tragedy, and the lives that were lost and the destruction,” said Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt, who, with the other commissioners, is scheduled to attend a memorial service on Thursday for the West Taylor Township residents who died in the flood.
“It’s important to commemorate that and remember that – to honor those who were lost in the tragedy.”
We agree.
Eighty-five people died when a line of thunderstorms dumped 12 inches of rain on the Johnstown region in one night, sending streams including Solomon Run and Sam’s Run surging over their banks and through neighborhoods.
Several dams failed – including the Laurel Run Dam, which sent 100 million gallons of water rushing down Cooper Avenue through the Tanneryville section of West Taylor Township. Forty people died there, almost half the total death toll.
Downstream from Johnstown, seven more people were killed in Seward. Robindale, an Indiana County town located where the Seward Generation power plant now sits, was never lived in again.
Thousands of homes and other buildings were damaged or destroyed. Property damage was estimated at a total of $350 million – the equivalent of well over $1 billion today. Some city businesses shut down or moved to the suburbs.
About 4,000 jobs were lost at the key employer Bethlehem Steel as its operations in Johnstown declined.
The flood was a major reason why Johnstown’s population dropped by almost 20% between 1970 and 1980.
Anyone who is younger than about 50 years old only knows about this disaster – which had such a cataclysmic effect on Johnstown and neighboring communities and helped shape the state of the region today – through what they have read or been told by older relatives, friends or neighbors.
That’s why events such as Thursday’s West Taylor Township service – which is expected to include speakers and photo displays, as well as live music and refreshments – are important, and will only become more so as 1977 recedes further into the past.
The service is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company, 712 Cooper Ave., Johnstown. More information can be had by contacting the township at 814-539-5230.
“It’s very important to remember history and everything,” Robert Martin, who is helping organize the event, told our Dave Sutor. “More, as days go by, it seems like you forget what was in the past.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.