The Cambria-Somerset region has found its way – through the dedication of many community organizations – from a time of orange, dead rivers to a period of vibrant waterways.
We joined with those who have been deeply concerned about a recent oil spill detected at Quemahoning Creek near the important reservoir of the same name.
And we share in the relief that the leak was found and plugged quickly – within days of underground searching – thanks to the efforts of the federal Environmental Protection Agency and local groups.
The leak was tracked to a malfunctioning heating system inside a nearby home’s basement, as our David Hurst reported.
After about 525 gallons of heating oil leaked out into the creek, pads were placed at the site to soak up fuel, as teams placed temporary dams in two locations to control the flow of the material and protect the local environment, Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis reported.
“You have to contain it at the source,” said Donny Beaver, of the Bellwood-based company HalenHardy, which provided the temporary dams.
“If you let it go, even small oil leaks can cause problems,” he said. “What you don’t want is ducks and other birds getting into it downstream.”
We saw a strong collaborative effort to contain the spill and minimize the damage – at the local, state and federal levels and from private industry.
That mirrors the long- running and successful push to improve and protect streams and rivers across the region.
The transformation from being the poster child for the effects of acid-mine drainage to a region flowing with outdoor recreation is a credit to the 30-year commitment of the Stony-creek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project and its many partners, including Trout Unlimited and area conservation offices.
The Stonycreek River running from Somerset County into the City of Johnstown, was designated as “impaired” by the state Department of Environment Resources 25 years ago, but now boasts aquatic life and serves as a strong white- water tourism attraction.
“That is historic change when you’re able to accomplish a task like that,” said Len Lichvar, district manager of the Somerset County Conservation District and a former member of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Lichvar spoke recently to CNHI statehouse reporter Eric Scicchitano, for a report on the DEP’s “2022 Integrated Water Quality Report” – which tracked the health of 85,500 miles of streams and rivers and another 110,000 acres of public lakes to determine where environmental grants and a state funding are needed.
As Scicchitano reported, about a third of the state’s rivers and streams and 61% of our lakes were listed as impaired – considering indicators such as aquatic life, recreation, fish consumption and potable water.
Cambria County faired a bit better than the state as a whole, with about 30% of our rivers and streams rated as impaired.
AMD remains the leading cause of problems in Cambria County with concentrations of metals, acidic water and sediment deposits recorded. In addition, factors such as agriculture, animal grazing, urban runoff and on-site sewage treatments were noted as contributors.
Of concern: “Parts of 37 creeks and streams, including Little Conemaugh and Stonycreek rivers, 28 unnamed tributaries and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River all are impaired in some way, to some degree, by mining pollutants,” Scicchitano wrote.
As Lichvar often points out, protecting local waterways is a maintenance effort – a war without end, as long as abandoned mines continue to send tainted water out into the environment.
The positive outcomes we’ve seen have been accomplished largely through passive treatment systems on area rivers and their tributaries. Each of those treatment sites has a lifespan of about 25 years, Lichvar said.
So the work continues – as does the need for funding from the state and U.S. governments. Money was included in the recently passed federal infrastructure plan for such projects.
Concerted efforts found the source of a fuel leak that threatened Quemahoning Creek.
The battle against water pollution – which has helped to transform the local economy – continues, and requires sustained resources and attention.
“We haven’t eliminated abandoned mine drainage, we’re just treating it,” Lichvar said. “It hasn’t gone away.”
