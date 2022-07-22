The American Red Cross and area hospitals need your blood.
A coalition of medical centers made the call this week for help with blood supplies, with the need high during the summer months – even as donations have declined.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is among area hospitals reminding residents of the importance of donated blood for surgeries, cancer treatment, organ transplants and emergencies such as car accidents.
Chan Soon-Shiong Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Csikos said the need for blood is highest in the summer months – “considered the peak trauma season for hospital emergency departments,” he said.
“You have more people traveling,” Csikos said.
“There are more accidents. There are more traumatic injuries, people falling – and these people are coming to our emergency departments, requiring transfusions.”
Other local partners in the coalition include Conemaugh Health System, Indiana Regional Medical Center and the UPMC system – along with health organizations across the region.
“I think that’s extremely important that you have a coalition which comes together for the good of the region,” Csikos said.
Blood supplies have been below normal levels for months – hovering at about a two-day supply.
O-negative blood is the most critical need.
Vitalant, a national nonprofit that gathers and distributes blood, says the number of donors has shrunk by 60% over the past 14 years in southwestern Pennsylvania, as our Dave Sutor reported.
Vitalant collected approximately 13,000 fewer blood donations in April and May than it did in the same months last year.
Over the July 4 holiday, the Red Cross made a similar pitch for blood donors – offering gifts while noting that giving drops by about 21% during holidays.
At a Richland Township blood drive in January, Autumn Moore, district manager of donor services for the American Red Cross-Greater Alleghenies Blood Services Region, said: “We’re at the lowest level we’ve been in a decade.”
The Red Cross reported that low blood levels have prompted some hospitals to defer surgeries, including transplants.
Blood supplies dropped considerably during the pandemic – which forced the cancelation of many drives and made people hesitant to give, the hospitals said.
Csikos also pointed to an “unexplained” decline in giving by younger adults.
The hospitals said they will run public service announcements and point those interested in donating to the website givebloodsavelives.org.
The Johnstown Blood Donation Center, 250 Jari Drive, schedules blood and platelet donations daily.
To make an appointment or find a blood drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767 (800-RED CROSS).
“Every time you donate, you help ensure a patient’s lifesaving treatment doesn’t have to be put on hold,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said.
