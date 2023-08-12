Newspapers in the CNHI chain explored effects and costs of and possible treatments for dementia in a three-day special report, “Dealing with Dementia,” that appeared in three recent editions of The Tribune-Democrat.
Two key takeaways from the series:
• Dementia is expected to become a growing concern as the U.S. population gets older.
The Alzheimer’s Association projects that 13 million people in the U.S. will have Alzheimer’s disease – the most common form of dementia, but certainly not the only one – in 2050, up from an estimated 6.7 million who have it now.
• But doctors and scientists see some reason for optimism in the development of drugs that aim to target the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, not just its symptoms.
“For the first time, we have a drug that slows the progression rather than just treating the symptoms,” Sara Murphy, of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said at a recent conference in Pittsburgh, as our health reporter Randy Griffith wrote.
Aducanumab, brand name Aduhelm, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2021. Other medications of interest are lecanemab, brand name Leqembi, which was approved earlier this year, and donanemab, which has been in clinical trials.
All three target amyloid, a protein that is found in the brain and is associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
There are major roadblocks yet to be overcome, as Griffith reported. Both of the approved drugs come with risks of edema, or swelling, of the brain. They would need to be started in the early stages of Alzheimer’s to be effective, and the long-term benefits remain unknown.
The benefits of the drugs so far are modest – good, but not as good as Alzheimer’s patients and their relatives might hope.
Steve Steffensen, a neuro- logy professor at the Univer- sity of Texas at Austin, told CNHI: “They’re good medications, but they’re not great medications, and they do not cure the disease.
“They can prolong independence, but typically it’s on the order of months, not years.”
Conemaugh Physician Group neurologist Dr. Nicholas Lanciano said that Conemaugh has not had any patients try the new options “because of the cost” – which Griffith reported is nearly $5,000 per month for Aduhelm and more than $2,000 per month for Leqembi, with limited insurance coverage – “or other factors.”
But the development of these medications and many other research projects targeting Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia put the medical community into what Rebecca Edelmayer, senior director of scientific engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association, told CNHI is “a new era with this field in terms of how we understand the disease, how we can diagnose individuals and detect the disease at its earliest stages.”
“There is hope that it doesn’t seem like we have had in the past,” Lanciano told Griffith. “Each generation of these drugs gets a little better.
“I think that there’s hope on the horizon that there will be better, safer drugs. With more drugs coming, it drives the price down.”
