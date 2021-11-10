Our region will honor veterans on this day with parades, salutes and commendations.
We should all join in honoring those who served – with our thanks and respect.
Two local organizations – Windber Country Club and Elks Lodge #175 of Johnstown – held events to raise funds that will benefit local programs for veterans.
The country club’s Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran golf outing raised $10,000 for Veteran Community Initiatives, which provides support and assistance over a 14-county region.
The outing also generated $3,048 for the Michael J. Novosel Foundation, which helps veterans in Allegheny County.
The Elks club’s Rally for Valor motorcycle ride raised $16,000 for VCI, with more than 80 riders joining the cause, as our Dave Sutor reported.
Dennis McKolosky, president of the Elks riders group, said corporate sponsorships brought in the bulk of the money.
McKolosky praised the work of VCI in uplifting local veterans.
Dennis Brawley, a board member with Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran, echoed those sentiments.
Part of the funds from the golf outing are helping a local Army veteran who has pancreatic cancer take a vacation to national parks with his wife.
“They (VCI) provide the veteran support every day,” Brawley said. “We raise funds for three days out of the year at our golf course. But, at the end of the day, they do this 365.”
We salute these groups for their dedication to helping area veterans through raising funds and providing assistance.
We also applaud the local groups that will host events for Veterans Day – public reminders of the many in our region who have served their communities and their country.
Veterans Day parades are set for 10 a.m. in Windber and 4 p.m. in Johnstown, with gatherings also set for Somerset, Patton and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
The Windber event, sponsored by the Windber Veterans Association, will culminate at Veteran’s Park for a ceremony featuring guest speaker Sgt. 1st Class Brian J. Reighard Jr., who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Johnstown parade, sponsored by the Conemaugh Valley Veterans group, will move along Main Street, followed by a service in Central Park.
A service is set for 11 a.m. at Patton Park. The gathering will feature speakers, the playing of taps and the ceremonial firing of rifles.
Afterward, gatherings will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Patton VFW and at 11:40 a.m. at Patton American Legion.
UPJ will host a tribute that will include the placing of a wreath to honor servicemen and -women who were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the launch of a digital version The Memorial at the John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness. The event begins at 11 a.m.
A 2 p.m. gathering at the Somerset County Courthouse featuring state Treasurer Stacy Garrity will “promote Treasury’s initiative to reunite military decorations and memorabilia with the veterans who earned them,” according to a release from the office of state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette.
We urge our readers to embrace the spirit of Veterans Day – “to join hands in the common purpose,” as U.S. President and Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower said in 1954.
Come out and support veterans at one of these community events, and seek out the veterans around you and tell them:
“Thank you for your service and sacrifice.”
