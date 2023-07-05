“This energy is the lifeblood of the downtown,” Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said last week, referring to the electricity that runs through a two-mile-long section of high-voltage cable below the streets of downtown Johnstown.
“When everything is running smoothly,” Meyers told our David Hurst, “no one notices, but when there are disruptions, everyone notices.”
We sure do.
Work is getting going to upgrade the underground energy infrastructure in a part of downtown Johnstown that has been hit by several major power outages in the past couple years.
The Tribune-Democrat is among the customers that have been affected.
Last June, a power outage downtown that affected 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial had organizers of Johnstown’s Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo wondering whether they might have to cancel the opening ceremony.
That outage was caused by an underground fire near the corner of Vine and Stonycreek streets that led to further cascading outages around downtown, including at the Johnstown Housing Authority’s downtown towers.
Last March, damage to an underground cable caused a buildup of pressure that blew a pair of covers off manholes on Market Street. A similar blast happened on Washington Street in 2020.
And just this month, a pair of power outages attributed to equipment failures affected downtown customers, including The Tribune-Democrat’s building on Locust Street and Cambria County’s Central Park Complex.
We urged Penelec and parent company First- Energy last June to inspect downtown’s energy infrastructure and figure out what was causing the outages, and we’re hopeful that the work that’s now beginning will prevent such problems in the future.
Meyers gave Hurst a tour of the $2 million project, which will include the installation of 9,000 feet of cable, two transformers and a four-foot-tall switch, all buried five feet underground.
Repairs and upgrades are expected to continue for the next six months across downtown, including the replacement of infrastructure components that probably date back to the 1980s, Hurst reported.
Drivers may notice flaggers here and there, but Meyers said that downtown power customers shouldn’t notice disruptions and that the project won’t affect electricity bills.
“This is going to give the network better, safer technology that’s easier to switch when (issues) occur – to prevent and minimize future disruptions,” Meyers said.
