Dana Heinze has lived a true Johnstown success story – starting with street hockey in his Westmont neighborhood, climbing through the minor leagues and reaching the highest level, where he helped two different franchises to championships.
Heinze is retiring after 33 years in the sport, the past 16 with the Pittsburgh Penguins – where he was head equipment manager on Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2009, 2016 and 2017.
He is a Westmont Hilltop High School graduate and a 2018 inductee into the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame, as our Shawn Curtis reported Wednesday. He is married to fellow Johnstown native Kathy Bulas Heinze.
“I’ve had a great, blessed, long career,” Dana Heinze, 54, told The Tribune-Democrat. “I’ve been so fortunate to be around so many great athletes and people, coaches, general managers, staffs – and getting to know equipment managers and trainers from other teams.
“It’s been a long, strange trip, but at the end of the day, I look back in the mirror and say, ‘You know what? I’ve have a good career. What more at this point in my career can I accomplish?’ I think it’s time to take a step back and become a full-time husband.”
Heinze is a former Westmont Hilltop goalie, and the school retired his uniform No. 30 in 2018.
He got his start as an equipment manager with the Johnstown Chiefs in 1988, working at the War Memorial through 1992 and again from 1995-99. In between, he was assistant equipment manager with the New Jersey Devils.
With the upstart Chiefs, he worked under legendary General Manager John Daley and Coach Steve Carlson – a former Johnstown Jet and a member of the famous “Hanson Brothers” from the movie “Slap Shot.”
“It was a brand-new league,” Heinze recalled. “It was like the wild west for sure.
“We were professional. Steve taught me a lot of things about how to be professional … At that time, the ECHL – that was the lowest level of (professional) hockey there was. We didn’t look at it in a negative light.
“We tried to do the best that we possibly could for those players who were playing for our team. We wanted it to be as professional as possible, and I think we pulled it off. It was a good building block for my career.”
After his time with the Chiefs, Heinze spent a season with the International Hockey League’s Detroit Vipers – where he caught the eye of leadership with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.
He was promoted to the big club in time to help the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2004.
Two years later, be moved back to Pennsylvania to take the head equipment manager spot with the Penguins.
He and athletic trainer Chris Stewart helped Pittsburgh win three Cups.
Over the years, Heinze worked at Winter Classics and Stadium Series games and the NHL All-Star Game. He was in line to work the 2022 Winter Olympics alongside Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan before the NHL pulled its personnel out of the Games.
After arriving in Pittsburgh, he developed a strong relationship with star center Sidney Crosby.
“I didn’t want to let Sid down because I was leaving, but he’s going to be in good hands with the guys who are there now,” Heinze said.
“He’ll be OK. He’s one of the best players in the world.
“I’m very fortunate and lucky to call him a friend along with a number of other great players that I’ve been associated with.”
Other people Heinze says have been key influences in his life include former New Jersey Devils General Manager Lou Lamiorello, who embraced attention to detail; former Lightning head coach John Tortorella; and former Johnstown Jets goalie and Penguins administrator Eddie Johnston.
Heinze said Johnston told him: “The people of Johnstown are proud of you, and you’re from Johnstown and you should embrace that.”
He did, bringing the Stanley Cup back to his hometown on numerous occasions, providing memorabilia for local fundraisers and helping Johnstown win the title of “America’s most passionate hockey city” by claiming the Hockeyville USA competition in 2015.
Now the locker room at 1st Summit Arena bears his name.
In 2007, Heinze and several friends in the “Johnstown Hockey Company” partnered with The Tribune-Democrat on the book “Slap Shots and Snapshots: 50 Seasons of Pro Hockey in Johnstown” – which sold out two printings and was updated for Hockeyville in 2015.
Don’t be surprised if Heinze lands back in Johnstown – the community he credits for launching his career and a place he has embraced continuously through the years.
“That’s my hometown,” he said. “That’s where I grew up. That’s where I was taught. How I was shaped by my parents (Judy and Louis Heinze). Eventually, a block away falling in love with my wife. I’m always trying to be a Johnstown supporter.”
We congratulate this Johnstown native son on a remarkable career – and look forward to whatever the next chapter might bring.
