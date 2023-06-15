We offer our congratulations to the local businesses and workers who were honored last week at Johnstown Magazine’s “Best of Johnstown 2023” awards.
Thousands of readers of Johnstown Magazine, The Tribune-Democrat’s sister publication, voted for their local favorite options for dining and food; drinks and beverages; goods and services; home improvement; health, fitness and beauty; arts and entertainment; lifestyles; and people and personalities.
Winners and runners-up alike from among the 146 finalists in 81 categories collected well-deserved laurels during the June 8 awards ceremony at the Holiday Inn Johnstown- Downtown.
The annual awards’ first year of online-only voting was a success, with the total number of votes cast up 20% over last year’s tally, said Johnstown Magazine ad chief Mary Anne Rizzo.
Magazine readers’ pick for “Favorite DJ,” J.R. McAfee, called the recognition a “great going-away award” – he is retiring from DJing after 20 years with plans to become a Johnstown police officer after he completes his training at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as our Russ O’Reilly reported.
Gil Demos, who has 58 years and counting of experience in the shoe business – and who loves it “probably more than when I started,” as he told O’Reilly – collected the “Favorite Shoe Store” award won by his C. Gil’s Shoes in the East Hills Plaza on Scalp Avenue.
Angelica Saylor, owner of the salon 3 Shears in Riverside, was a double winner. She was named readers’ “Favorite Hairstylist,” and her salon won the top prize in the “Favorite Salon” category.
“To grow up and show my girls hard work and what it means – this is where it has brought me today,” she said.
Rizzo’s of Windber collected an armful of accolades – “Favorite Place for a Steak Dinner,” “Favorite Italian Restaurant,” “Best Place for Dinner” and “Best Restaurant to Take the Whole Family.”
Co-owner Dominick Rizzo called the quadruple commendation “a tribute to our family legacy, employees and customers.”
A complete list of winners and finalists is included in the June edition of the magazine, which features readers’ “Favorite Waitress” – Chloe Whorl, of Craft Modern Kitchen at 104 Franklin St. downtown – on the cover.
Each of them deserves the recognition they got for working to provide the amenities that improve quality of life for the residents of our region.
Addressing the crowd at the awards ceremony, Johnstown Magazine Editor Shane Riggs said it best: “This area truly has a lot of gems, and most among those treasures are all of you – the people who live and work and play and lead and push your community to be better. It’s the people here who make it the best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.