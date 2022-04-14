As the region awaited the arrival of elephants at its new Pittsburgh Zoo facility in 2008, then state Rep. Bob Bastian declared the International Conservation Center “an asset for Somerset County.”
Bastian, a retired veterinarian, told the story of once treating an ailing pachyderm when a circus was moving through the area.
Two years earlier, the center had been launched near Fairhope as North America’s first breeding site for endangered African elephants.
Ground was broken for the project in October 2007, and the first animal moved there in 2009.
“We’re going to have people coming out to see the elephants,” Bastian, who died in 2019, said during those early days. “They’re going to spend money in the county.”
That prediction may soon be more fully realized.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium President Jeremy Goodman spoke Wednes- day to a gathering hosted by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, and said the center will have a new director in the coming months – along with a new direction.
That director will be tasked with running the facility – now home to five elephants – and growing its impact on animal preservation, while also opening the site up to more interaction with the surrounding community.
Goodman predicted the impact will be seen in relationships with area schools as well as in adding the zoo park to the county’s long list of attractions.
“Is the best fit to have more educational partnerships or to add volunteer programs?” he told the Chamber guests.
“Or maybe efforts to increase tourism.”
The sprawling 1,000-acre park on the former Glen Savage Ranch off Route 31 already serves as an agricultural support to the Pittsburgh Zoo system – producing hay and other crops to feed elephants and a variety of animals.
Five handlers work at the Somerset center, with two veterinarians providing care for the elephants, including calves born there.
The future of the International Conservation Center could include the preservation of other endangered species, such as the whooping crane, Goodman said.
As the center grows, more opportunities will be developed to allow area residents – including those hoping to work with animals some day – to walk the grounds and see the work happening at this special place.
Somerset Area School District agriculture program teacher Dan Overdorff – who works with the school’s Future Farmers of America students – looks forward to an open center that could “give students a unique experience that you can’t really get anywhere else.”
Somerset Area senior and FFA member Caleb Antram told reporter David Hurst that he plans to attend Penn State this fall and study veterinary science.
Field trips to his neighborhood center would be a great addition to his learning experience.
“As a student, it would be pretty cool to see the animals and how they are taking care of them, especially when they are doing these things to benefit (endangered) populations,” Antram said.
That’s the plan, said Good- man, who noted that fundraising efforts will be needed to expand the center’s impact.
That will be another job for the new director.
“It’s important to share our story,” Goodman said.
Yes, and beyond that, it’s important to share the facility with the Somerset County community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.