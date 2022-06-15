We join the community in welcoming the world’s top amateur golfers to Johns-town this week for the 81st Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
This great event, which has been a stepping stone for many of the PGA Tour’s top players, opens a new era this week, despite the tournament’s illustrious history.
The Sunnehanna Amateur is one of seven events in the new Elite Amateur Golf Series.
In addition to bragging rights among the best amateur golfers in the world, here’s what’s at stake starting this week, according to the series website:
• The top five finishers in the final 2022 Elite Amateur Cup point standings will receive exemptions into the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship.
• The top five finishers also will receive local exemptions for the 2023 U.S. Open Championship as amateurs.
• Some series top finishers will earn exemptions for the PGA’s 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and other tour opportunities are in the works.
We share the view of Sunnehanna Amateur Co-Chairman John Yerger, who called the local event’s place in the series “a big, big deal.”
In an interview with our Jake Oswalt, Yerger predicted the series will enhance national attention for Sunnehanna this week, noting that the action is “certainly going to be followed not across the country, but in a lot of aspects, across the world.”
Sunnehanna joins these tournaments in the Elite Amateur Golf Series:
• Northeast Amateur (June 22-25; Wannamoisett Country Club, Rumford, Rhode Island);
• North and South Amateur (June 26-July 2; Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, Pinehurst, North Carolina);
• Trans-Mississippi Amateur (July 6-9; Denver Country Club, Denver, Colorado);
• Southern Amateur (July 13-16; Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia);
• Pacific Coast Amateur (July 19-22; Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon);
• Western Amateur (Aug. 1-6; Exmoor Country Club, Highland Park, Illinois).
More than 100 golfers began play Wednesday at Sunnehanna, with some familiar names in the field – including Palmer Jackson, of Murrysville, who plays at Notre Dame; and Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays, who was the youngest Sunnehanna champ in event history when he took top honors as an 18-year-old in 2020.
Just a few of the golf greats who have played in the Sunnehanna Amateur include Collin Morikawa, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.
Sunnehanna’s history features 44 players who have gone on to win 96 majors – 38 since 2000.
Adding the Elite Amateur Golf Series to all of that history makes the return of the Sunnehanna Amateur extra-special.
The event and that golf course are drivers of sports entertainment and economic impact for our region.
Yerger praised local volunteers for their support – which is critical in the planning and hosting of a tournament of this caliber.
“The bottom line is because of the generosity of the people that live here, we’re able to continue a great golfing tradition that everyone takes pride in,” he said.
