ASM Global deserves the new contract it got to keep managing 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown and North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg.
The contract will be effective through June 30, 2028. The Cambria County War Memorial Authority will pay SMG – now a post-merger subsidiary of ASM Global – a little over $100,000 per year, plus a quarter of the facilities’ net operating profits in excess of $80,000 per fiscal year, as our Dave Sutor reported last week.
The news extends a working relationship that dates back to 2009. It comes after ASM Global signed a new three-year contract late last year with the War Memorial’s primary tenant, the North American Hockey League’s Johnstown Tomahawks – and after a string of well-attended musical events at the War Memorial across a broad range of genres.
“As I think the community has seen, we have great momentum here – eight straight sold-out concerts, a variety of music,” said authority Chairman Chris Glessner, who commended ASM for being responsive to the authority’s requests.
He singled out Jean Desrochers, the War Memorial’s general manager, and that facility’s staff as being “lights-out for us.”
Tickets for Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Nelly’s Dec. 3 show at the War Memorial sold out in less than 24 hours last summer in what Desrochers said put Johnstown “on the map a little bit” for promoters in that genre.
The Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, sold out the venue on Feb. 10.
More than 3,800 people saw Southern rock and country band Whiskey Myers play on Feb. 25.
Nearly 3,400 tickets were sold for the Christian group MercyMe in March. Foreigner, one of the best-selling rock bands ever, is coming to the War Memorial on May 23.
Glessner said at the Cambria County War Memorial Authority’s meeting on March 27 that more than 18,000 people had attended events at the venue in the past month.
“That’s hotel rooms,” he said. “That’s restaurants.
“That’s parking. It’s mak-ing the downtown area busy.”
The new contract for ASM Global is the best option to keep that positive energy alive.
