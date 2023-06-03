We’re feeling optimistic about the future of the Johnstown Tomahawks after the North American Hockey League franchise’s new owners introduced themselves on Tuesday.
New majority owner and CEO John Koufis – father of former Tomahawks player T.J. Koufis – worked with a group of local shareholders for almost two years to acquire the junior hockey team, as our Mike Mastovich reported on Wednesday.
Koufis sounded like he recognized the value of the team as a community asset when he borrowed a line from the popular TV series “Ted Lasso” at his introductory press conference: “It’s the whole surrounding area’s team. It’s the kids’ team. It’s your team. We’re just borrowing it for a while.”
“We’re committed to making new memories here for all of you in Johnstown,” added Craig Saylor, a member of the local group.
Koufis’ apparent enthusiasm and the involvement of the local shareholders – Saylor, William Bahorik, Chris Martella, Gary Poborsky, Rose Poborsky, John Polacek, Bill Polacek and Daniel Thompson – is a hopeful sign that the franchise is well-positioned to thrive at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial for the foreseeable future.
The structure of the new ownership group – with a majority investor and a group of local shareholders – appears similar to that of the Johnstown Mill Rats, the city’s Prospect League summer baseball franchise.
Johnstown Family Entertainment, the entity that owns the Mill Rats, includes three outside owners who direct financial strategy and operations, along with a group of Johnstown-area residents who focus on community relations and fan experiences, they told our Russ O’Reilly earlier this year.
The ownership transition is the latest of several high-level moves for the Tomahawks, who started playing in Johnstown in 2012-13.
The franchise signed a three-year deal with arena manager ASM Global in December to stay at the War Memorial through the 2024-25 season. ASM Global itself landed a deal in March to keep managing the arena and its Ebensburg sister facility through 2028.
One of the new ownership group’s first moves was to extend longtime head coach Mike Letizia’s contract through the 2024-25 season. Letizia, who was an assistant coach for the Tomahawks’ first two seasons and has led the team ever since, earned his 300th career victory in March, just before the Tomahawks narrowly missed the NAHL playoffs.
“I truly feel like the luckiest guy in the world to be able to coach this sport every day and do it at home,” said Letizia, a Chicago native whose family lives in Somerset. “That’s the family environment that makes Johnstown so special. It’s an unbelievable community and the players absolutely love it when they play here.”
Hockey is a big part of Johnstown’s identity, and not just because it’s the place where “Slap Shot” was filmed. Generations of locals grew up watching the Johnstown Jets or, later, the Johnstown Chiefs. The city won a competition in 2015 for the title of “Kraft Hockeyville USA.”
It was a real blow to the city when the Chiefs picked up and moved to South Carolina in 2010, but the Tomahawks filled part of the gap when they came to town, drawing decent crowds to the War Memorial and helping expand opportunities for youth hockey in the area.
“They’re in the community,” Cambria County War Memorial Authority Chairman Chris Glessner said in December when the Tomahawks signed their deal to stay at the arena. “They do great things for the area. Youth hockey has grown since they’ve been here.”
We wish the Tomahawks’ new owners the best of luck and urge Johnstown-area residents to consider supporting the team next season.
