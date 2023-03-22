The Berlin Brothersvalley boys’ basketball team will play for a state title at 2 p.m. Thursday in Hershey.
The District 5 champions got there by handing District 3’s Linville Hill Christian its first loss of the season on Monday night in the semifinal round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs.
The Mountaineers will take on Imani Christian Academy of District 7 in the Class 1A title game at the Giant Center. The two squads are no strangers – Imani Christian knocked Berlin Brothersvalley out of last year’s state playoffs in the first round.
Thursday’s game will be the Mountaineers’ second trip in three years to the finals of the PIAA playoffs. They lost to District 11’s Nativity BVM in the 2021 title game. The now-upperclassmen who played on that state runner-up team are hoping to make the most of their second chance at a championship.
“We definitely knew after that run my sophomore year that we wanted to go back, and we wanted to go back bad,” senior guard Ryan Blubaugh told our Mike Mastovich. “We put in practice every day and play as hard as we can.”
Big crowds of fans have made their voices heard as Berlin Brothersvalley’s boys’ and girls’ basketball programs continue to build reputations as powerhouses.
“Our community is amazing,” girls’ coach Rachel Prosser said as her squad made its own deep run in this year’s state playoffs. “Their support is just beyond anything we can describe. Our coaching staff, our administration, school board just supports us so much. The coaches I have helping me are priceless. I’m just so thankful for this community and very lucky to be coaching this team.”
The Berlin Brothersvalley girls missed a chance to win their second state title in five years when they lost to District 7’s Union Area on Tuesday in a Class 1A semifinal game. The Mountaineers were state champions in 2019.
The playoff run was highlighted by the heroics of freshman substitute Mercy Sechler, who grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for the winning points in a quarterfinal-round thriller against Otto-Eldred.
“You’re always striving to be No. 1, but these girls have battled all year and exceeded expectations,” Prosser said after the loss that closed the District 5 champions’ season.
The Penn Cambria boys saw their historic season end on Tuesday night with a loss to District 7’s Deer Lakes in the Class 3A semifinal round.
The District 6 champions became the first team in Penn Cambria’s history – in any sport – to make a state playoff semifinal.
“Me and all of my buddies that play, we poured our heart and soul into this team, this program and this community,” standout Penn Cambria senior Garrett Harrold said.
We offer a tip of the cap to the Penn Cambria boys, the Berlin Brothersvalley girls, and the other teams who represented this region in the state playoffs – boys’ squads from Portage Area, Greater Johnstown, Turkeyfoot Valley, Conemaugh Township Area, United, Bedford and Westmont Hilltop, and the girls of Windber Area, United, Bishop McCort Catholic, Chestnut Ridge, Westmont Hilltop, Forest Hills, Shade and Penn Cambria.
And we wish the Berlin Brothersvalley boys good luck in the championship.
“I think these guys have done a good job of not looking ahead,” the Mountaineer boys’ coach, Tanner Prosser, said after Monday’s win. “They’ve been taking it one game at a time. … Our mindset is to go win another basketball game – nothing else.”
