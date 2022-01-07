Leaders with Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025 movement are learning that even a practical and viable idea can collapse into a torrent of controversy when that concept collides with misperceptions and political posturing.
Vision’s board has discussed the possibility of recruiting some skilled workers from Afghanistan who have been displaced by the ongoing unrest following the collapse of the U.S.-supported government in that Asian country.
Those discussions have not been public, but they were disclosed through the minutes from a recent meeting of the Cambria County Planning Commission. The minutes showed that planning commission Executive Director Ethan Imhoff, a Vision board member, referenced the Afghan worker idea at a public session.
Imhoff was quoted in the minutes as saying that the Vision board and staff – as our region wrestles with continued population decline and a worker shortage across many industries – “have begun exploring the feasibility of hosting immigrants, particularly recently evacuated Afghan refugees currently living on American military bases, in Johnstown and Cambria County.”
The topic was raised at a Monday meeting of the Johnstown City Council.
By Tuesday the notion that individuals from war-torn Afghanistan might be able to help with the Johnstown region’s hiring problems became twisted, misrepresented, misconstrued and ultimately misunderstood to the point that some residents – and also political folks – were voicing their outrage over the false belief that a deluge of refugees was about to swamp our already-overburdened social services.
So a dialogue about maybe – just maybe – bringing a few “skilled immigrants” who had already been working with American companies and the military, as described by Vision director Mike Tedesco, became a mushroom cloud of over-reaction.
That ridiculous response was fueled by concerns associated with buzzwords such as “immigrants” and “refugees” and “across the border” that seem to dominate the current political discourse.
Tedesco noted and our Dave Sutor reported that there are roughly 1,000 unfilled jobs across many job types and industries in our region – which has seen unabated population decline for decades, including a 12% drop in the latest census.
But even area state legislators got in on the controversy, with Reps. Frank Burns, a Democrat, and Jim Rigby, a Republican, and Republican Sen. Wayne Langerholc lamenting the fact that they were left to address the concerns of their irate and terrified constituents without the benefit of having been part of the discussions about Afghanistan.
Burns went so far Thursday as to call for a public hearing on the matter hosted by the city of Johnstown. He added: “If this doesn’t come to an end soon where they just say, ‘We’re exploring this, but we’re not moving forward,’ or something like that, I will be holding my own hearings.”
It is amazing how quickly a logical and grounded conversation can become scorched earth.
Here’s our advice:
Just. Calm. Down.
Everybody needs to take a break from the social media rants and the political rhetoric and try to see what is being suggested. And also what is not.
Then we just might be able to have a mature conversation about the merits of the idea – which, as we understand things, is to explore the possibility of bringing in some talented individuals who originated in another country, where they just happened to be in considerable danger, to help fill some jobs that are not being taken by people already here, a situation that is causing financial hardship for local businesses.
The premise, we’re told, was never to set up encampments for thousands of refugees who would need the community to provide them with shelter, clothes, food and other basics of survival. (Not that we would oppose providing compassionate humanitarian aide to those in need – but that’s a little off topic for this political- economy debate.)
What we don’t need is more gas on the fire in the form of unsubstantiated claims that supporters of the Afghanistan model – which has been effective elsewhere in the United States – have no regard for the region’s ongoing struggle with poverty and our imbalance in public housing.
Could Vision Together 2025 leaders have stepped forward sooner to share their discussions with lawmakers and others in the community who might be affected, should any of this actually become reality?
Probably.
Did we overreact and jump to conclusions – in some cases fueled by political instigation – before we actually knew what the heck was going on?
Most definitely.
We urge everyone to turn down the heat and open up the discussion on a concept we believe is at least worth considering, given our population and employment realities.
Angst without knowledge is dangerous.
