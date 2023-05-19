We repeat the American Red Cross’ call, made last week, for everyone in this region to make sure their homes’ smoke alarms are in working order and to make plans for how to escape a home fire, should one occur.
Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Somerset Volunteer Fire Department on May 11 to install free smoke alarms in homes around Somerset, as our David Hurst reported.
It was part of the Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm” campaign, through which more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms have been installed in more than 1 million homes around the U.S., the organization says.
To emphasize the value of the Somerset event and the campaign as a whole, here are a couple statistics from a 2021 report by the National Fire Protection Association, which examined data on U.S. home fires from 2014 to 2018:
• Almost three out of every five deaths in home fires happened in properties either with no smoke alarms (41% of deaths) or with smoke alarms that failed to operate (16%).
• The risk of dying in a home fire is 55% lower in a home with working smoke alarms than in one without them.
• The most common reason a smoke alarm failed to go off during a fire was a problem with the power supply. Hard-wired smoke alarms worked when needed 94% of the time, compared to 82% for battery-powered alarms.
And, per the Red Cross, home fires kill an average of seven people in the U.S. each day.
Of course, having a working alarm doesn’t mean much if the occupants of a burning home don’t know how to escape, as noted by Tom Leitz, disaster program manager for the regional Red Cross chapter.
The Red Cross suggests the following ways to prepare for disaster:
• Place smoke alarms throughout your home on every level, inside and outside bedrooms. Test the alarms each month. Replace the batteries, or the alarms themselves, if they’re not working – alarms’ sensors become less sensitive after about a decade.
• Plan ahead how to escape your home within two minutes if it catches fire. Know at least two ways to exit each room in your home. Make sure all occupants of the home know the plan, and practice your “two-minute drill” at least twice per year.
• Designate a planned meeting place out of harm’s way where everyone can gather after escaping the fire.
• Absolutely do not go back into a burning home.
“Homes can be replaced – people cannot,” Dave Sube, Somerset Volunteer Fire Department’s safety officer, told Hurst.
While you’re at it, it’s worth adding carbon monoxide detectors to your home’s complement of alarms – the colorless, odorless gas, found in fumes produced by fuel-burning appliances, kills at least 420 people each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Somerset resident Shirley Spangler, who discovered when a Red Cross team came to her door last week that the smoke alarm in her home wasn’t working, succinctly summed up the value of the “Sound the Alarm” campaign.
“Lately, it seems like there have been a lot of house fires,” she told Hurst. “You never know what can happen, so I think it’s fantastic the Red Cross is doing this for people.”
