Some legislators are pushing again in Harrisburg to open Pennsylvania’s closed primary elections to independent voters, as CNHI state reporter Eric Scicchitano wrote last month.
Pennsylvania is one of nine states in which primaries are closed – Republicans vote on Republican nominations for the general election, Democrats vote on Democratic nominations, and independents and third-party voters stay home, unless there’s a ballot question, a proposed constitutional amendment or a special election.
For now, it’s still up to registered Republicans and Democrats to make informed choices in the primary elections on Tuesday. Those choices will determine which candidates advance to the fall general election, in which all registered voters can cast their ballots.
State Rep. Marla Brown, a Lawrence County Republican, introduced House Bill 976 to open primary elections to independent voters – who would choose one primary, either Republican or Democratic, in which to vote – but not to members of third parties.
It’s one of a handful of bills in the General Assembly whose backers are seeking to accomplish that goal, Scicchitano reported.
Sponsors of those bills say that opening primaries would spur both major parties to court independents, which could lead to more bipartisanship and better legislation, and that independent voters should have their votes counted in primaries because they pay taxes that help fund elections.
Any bill to open Pennsylvania’s primaries would have to pass through the state Senate Government Committee – whose chairman, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, isn’t a fan of the idea, according to a Spotlight PA report cited by Scicchitano.
Still, David Thornburgh, of the advocacy group Ballot PA, is optimistic about the chances of bills such as House Bill 976.
Each time opening primaries is proposed, he said, “the tide comes in a little further.
“For a variety of reasons, I think this is the year the tide comes all the way in.”
Locally, the stakes are high on Tuesday.
One judicial race – with five attorneys competing for two spots on the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas – will shape Cambria County’s courts for the next decade.
Others will determine who will oversee district courts in Johnstown, the city’s suburbs and the Ebensburg area.
And in both Cambria and Somerset counties, all three commissioners’ seats and a range of row offices are up for grabs, meaning that this year’s voters will decide the course of both counties’ governments over the next few years.
Anyone who is eligible to do so should carefully review each candidate’s positions, decide which they best agree with, and cast their votes on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.