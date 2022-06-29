This train is starting to move. Finally.
State officials announced this week an agreement that will expand passenger rail service in western Pennsylvania – a concept for which Johnstown-area leaders have been advocating for many years.
A $200 million project will upgrade rail lines to benefit both passenger and freight travel between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, in a deal between Norfolk Southern – which owns the tracks – and PennDOT.
The big prize for our region, a second daily run between Pittsburgh and Johnstown, is part of the complete project.
The first phase will include $20 million for upgrades from Johnstown to Portage.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said in a news release that while Amtrak now makes one run each direction – east and west – the future schedule will have eastbound service departing Pittsburgh at 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and westbound service departing Harrisburg at 9:41 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. – stopping in Johnstown each way.
“It’s a big step forward that Norfolk came to the table and agreed to this,” said state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, who is the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
“For a long time, a lot of people were saying this would never happen.”
Rob Gleason, of Westmont – former Pennsylvania Republican Party chairman – said he never lost hope. He has lobbied on his hometown’s behalf in front of state and federal lawmakers, both Democrats and members of the GOP.
“This paves the way for that Johnstown-to-Pittsburgh stuff that I’ve been dreaming about,” Gleason said. “We’re finally getting this off the ground.”
Those daily two-way runs east and west are still a few years off. But there’s light at the end of this long train tunnel.
Wolf said work could begin by early 2023 to enable some expanded service to get moving by late 2025, as our David Hurst reported.
This effort is supported by federal infrastructure dollars.
The governor predicted the project will “bring more mobility and economic benefits to these communities” along the Amtrak line.
That argument has been made for years by state, county and municipal officials, community groups and economic-development leaders.
Norfolk Southern Chief Strategy Officer Mike McClellan noted, in the governor’s announcement, that the freight runs on those same tracks are crucial to commerce – providing “a critical artery of our nation’s supply chain,” and that movement of goods will not be restricted by the added passenger runs, thanks to the planned upgrades.
Passengers and freight move through Pittsburgh and on westward to Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago and other locations. The eastern line goes to Philadelphia, with goods and riders then heading north to New York or south to Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and beyond – making our region a nexus for important travel destinations.
According to PennDOT, our state has 65 operating railroads – leading the nation – and ranks fifth with more than 5,600 miles of track.
“The 2020 Pennsylvania State Rail Plan reported that in 2017, 193.5 million tons of freight in 4.9 million railcars moved over the state’s rail transportation system,” PennDOT said.
Our major concern, of course, is how this endeavor will impact the Johnstown region.
We’re told two major pieces of the project will enhance travel into and out of this region: $9.5 million for a crossover at the Brownstown curve, and $8 million for a crossover spur between Portage and Cassandra that will also require an access road and a new signal.
“The railroad has a rich history in our region, and I’m hopeful this major investment will keep that history going forward,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a news release, “and offer new opportunities for businesses and industry in our region.”
We applaud the many groups and individuals at all levels that have worked for years to get this train moving.
This project is important to the economic future of Johnstown, Portage and other area communities.
