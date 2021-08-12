The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced mind-blowing numbers Wednesday while celebrating its 31st Founders Day.
The foundation has surpassed $100 million in total assets, with more than $88 million invested in funds to generate interest and provide grants for projects and programs.
With that, the foundation announced more than $1 million in new awards for 24 important local initiatives.
The awards range from large grants for efforts, such as the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s Blight Demolition and Reuse program ($250,000); Phase 2 of the YWCA of Greater Johnstown’s exterior renovation project ($102,000); and the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy’s Inclined Plane Riverside Park Development ($100,000); to smaller amounts for projects such as Victim Services Inc.’s work on creation of a safe house for domestic violence victims ($12,500) and the Cambria County War Memorial Authority addition of an E-Sports Arena at the North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg ($10,000).
Every supported project, CFA President Mike Kane said, brings together an important aspect of better living in the Cambria-Somerset region with the important goal of spurring economic development. A full list of grants is available at www.tribdem.com.
“That grassroots sort of philanthropy makes this milestone more remarkable,” Kane told reporter Russell O’Reilly.
“There’s no Bill Gates or Bill Rockefeller giving half the money. This has all come from people in the community to grow the community.”
That is an important point.
This $100 million milestone and the $1 million-plus in grants represents our residents and corporations giving generously to help our region.
Our support for the work of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is based in part on very real experiences.
Two funds associated with The Tribune-Democrat are housed with the foundation.
Both are grown solely through private donations and both have positive missions in the region.
• The Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund was established in 2020 with the goal of preserving local Black history while providing learning opportunities related to diversity. The fund, which honors the late Tribune-Democrat reporter Ron Fisher, is growing and plans are developing field trips, seminars and classroom materials.
• The Santa Fund, through the generosity of local individuals and organizations, purchases Christmas gifts for area children whose families are enduring financial hardship.
More than 1,000 area youngsters receive gifts each year during the holidays – through personal donations and money raised through the Santa Fund Soccer Classic. The campaign, in its 15th year, will begin again in September.
We couldn’t operate these funds and generate the impact we see without the expertise of the Community Foundation – and numerous organizations can say that as well.
Likewise, many area agencies provide life- and community-changing programs because of grants they are awarded.
The Learning Lamp, a remarkable organization that educates children across the region, was awarded $50,000 to expand child care in Somerset County.
President and CEO Leah Spangler said Somerset had 2,560 children of preschool age in 2020, but about half that many places in classrooms to provide safe learning environments for those kids.
“This is a really important project tor us,” Spangler said.
“The funding from the CFA will enable us to invest in Somerset child care and will help us expand available care to more children.”
Invest and expand.
Those words describe perfectly the work and impact of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies – done through the support of a caring and generous region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.