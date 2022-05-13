With a dizzying number of candidates filling up the primary ballots in Pennsylvania – and with so much of the political messaging leaning toward personal attacks and smear tactics – it would be easy to look away with the primary approaching.
But we urge voters to get out to the polls on Tuesday or deliver those late mail-in ballots in person to be part of this important process.
It’s finally time to choose.
Although we lament that so many incumbents locally are running unopposed, and that third-party voters continue to be outsiders in our primaries, we still see this as a crucial moment for our state and our nation.
The names we choose on Tuesday will become the finalists for the honor of making critical policy decisions for the next two, four or six years.
And we do have important decisions make:
• In the 72nd Legislative District, including Johnstown and western Cambria County, seven-term incumbent Frank Burns faces a challenge from newcomer Michael Cashaw in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican Renae Billow in November.
• In the 73rd Legislative District, including the northern portion of Cambria County and much of Clearfield County, incumbent Tommy Sankey did not seek reelection. So three Republicans – John Sobel, Derek Walker and Dallas Kephart – are battling for the coveted spot on the fall ballot. There are no candidates on the Democratic side.
• In the GOP chase for governor, the large field shrunk by one on Thursday when state Senate leader Jake Corman left the campaign and threw his support behind former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta. Also seeking the nomination are federal prosecutor Bill McSwain, businessman and former county official Dave White, state Sen. Doug Mastriano – all battling with Barletta atop the polls – as well as attorney and political consultant Melissa Hart, county commissioner Joe Gale, businessman Charlie Gerow and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Nche Zama.
• Democrat Josh Shapiro is unopposed for governor.
• For lieutenant governor, the contenders include Democrats Austin Davis, Brian Sims and Ray Sosa; and Republicans John Brown, Jeffrey Coleman, Teddy Daniels, Carrie DelRosso, Russ Diamond, Chris Frye Jr., James Jones, Richard Saccone and Clarice Schillinger
• Candidates for an open U.S. Senate seat on the Democratic side include lieutenant governor John Fetterman, state representative Malcolm Kenyatta, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, and attorney and municipal official Alex Khalil,
• The crowded Republican field for U.S. Senate features Kathy Barnette, a political commentator; real estate developer Jeffrey Bartos, hedge-fund CEO David McCormick; TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz; Carla Sands, the former ambassador to Denmark; attorney George Brochette; attorney Sean Gale, the gubernatorial candidate’s brother.
Abortion has become a focal point in state and national races with the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Candidates have touted their stances on the economy, the Second Amendment, inflation, election integrity, crime and policing, health care including COVID-19 efforts, immigration and national security with the war in Ukraine raging.
Political reporter Dave Sutor has led our efforts to meet with and profile candidates as they’ve visited our region.
State government reporter Eric Scicchitano provided coverage of the candidates for statewide office, which appeared on two special full-page reports in Wednesday’s editions and on tribdem.com.
Due to the number of names on the ballots, we were unable to sit down with each of the candidates individually, so The Tribune-Democrat is not endorsing in the primary.
We do urge readers to visit the candidates’ websites and social media channels, pore over the stories and special reports we’ve provided in print and online, and make informed decisions on Tuesday.
And please vote in this critical primary election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.