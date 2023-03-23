Kia and Hyundai are issuing software updates for millions of their vehicles, meant to keep them from being stolen without keys.
Pennsylvania’s new attorney general, Michelle Henry, recently issued a press release urging owners of Kias and Hyundais to follow through with getting those updates, our Eric Scicchitano reported.
Videos posted on the controversial app TikTok pointed out that certain Hyundai and Kia models are missing a key anti-theft device called an engine immobilizer, according to the magazine Car and Driver. The videos showed how to steal those vehicles using common items such as USB cables and screwdrivers.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration claims that the TikTok challenge has caused at least 14 crashes and eight deaths.
“Social media has opened so many doors and opportunities for information-sharing,” Henry said. “Unfortunately, not all of those opportunities serve a positive purpose, so consumers should be aware of trends that leave them vulnerable to crime.”
Anyone in this region who owns a vehicle that needs a software update should make sure to get it – especially given recent reports of thieves breaking into unlocked vehicles at night in the Johnstown area.
It’s bad enough to lose wallets and small items to opportunistic criminals, which is what happened in Brownstown and Westmont boroughs and Richland Township a couple weeks ago, according to police. The last thing anyone needs is for his or her car to be stolen, too.
After the software update, the vehicle won’t turn on unless the key is in the ignition.
Hyundai said that updates began in February for about a million vehicles – 2017-2020 Elantras, 2015-2019 Sonatas and 2020-2021 Venues, the Associated Press reported. The update is expected to be available for all eligible vehicles – about 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias, according to the NHTSA – by June.
Vehicle owners can call Hyundai at 800-633-5151 and Kia at 800-333-4542 to get more information about the software update.
