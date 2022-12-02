A recent bust on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was a grim reminder of the presence of the killer drug fentanyl in our region, and the need for diligence to stop the strong opioid from hitting our streets – and to raise awareness of the risks and possible steps we can take.
Pennsylvania State Police said they found $1.5 million worth of fentanyl hidden under a passenger seat cushion during a traffic stop Nov. 21 in Somerset County.
Six pounds of the lethal drug were found and Jose Cortez Benitez, of San Mateo, California, and Ramiro Hernandez, of New Rochelle, New York, were arrested.
Fentanyl – a synthetic opioid that is reportedly up to 50 times stronger than heroin – is typically mixed with other drugs and buyers are often unaware.
The significance of confiscating that six pounds of fentanyl – right in our midst – is amplified by this statement from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, as reported by our David Hurst:
• One kilogram – 2.2 pounds – of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.
“This drug in particular is very dangerous, and with the amount that was taken off the street in this bust, it was certainly a massive hit to the illegal drug distribution operation involved,” Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
Law-enforcement professionals – including, sadly, coroners – know that fentanyl is a constant threat in our communities.
In a July story, Hurst reported that Cambria County recorded 94 overdose deaths in 2021. Of those, 64 involved fentanyl, according to Cambria Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
And 48 of those fatal overdoses involved fentanyl mixed with another drug, such as cocaine or methamphetamine.
We support Cambria District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s proposal to raise the sentencing guidelines the courts can use in cases involving individuals who traffic in fentanyl.
He noted that fentanyl has even been found in marijuana – just as political winds are shifting toward the possible legalization of recreational pot use in Pennsylvania.
“From a public health and policy perspective, it’s alarming,” Neugebauer said. “This is a very dangerous substance.”
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, is co-sponsor of a bill that would legalize at-home drug test strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl. Currently, the strips are considered drug paraphernalia and possession constitutes a crime in Pennsylvania.
Making the test strips legal would allow for their use in drug clinics as well as in homes.
We back lifting the ban, and echo the sentiments of Natalie Kauffman, director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, who said: “If we can’t eliminate this problem today, at least we can make it safer.”
Many regions have seen a decline in fatal overdoses in the past few years, as reported by the Associated Press.
But not Pennsylvania. and not the Cambria-Somerset region.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said his county had recorded 23 fatal overdoses in 2022 by mid-November – more than in all of 2021.
Swank has been with the coroner’s office since 2019, and said fatal overdoses have “gone up every year since I’ve been involved” – with most this year involving a fentanyl factor.
We applaud the ongoing efforts by so many to find answers to this deadly problem.
And we join Metztgar in thanking the police on the front lines of this crucial fight against the scourge of fentanyl – including the officers who made that turnpike bust that may have saved countless lives.
“The danger they put themselves in to make these busts often goes unnoticed,” she said.
Nothing about fentanyl can go unnoticed as our region battles this killer on the streets, in the courts, through legislation and through public awareness.
