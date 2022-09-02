John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor and the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, accused Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz of mocking his recovery from a stroke suffered just before the May primary.
Fetterman declined an invitation to debate Oz in September, and has been making his way back to the campaign trail while recovering from a near-fatal stroke on May 13 that was caused, his doctor has said, by atrial fibrillation initially diagnosed in 2017.
The campaign to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Pat Toomey has been characterized by personal attacks in television spots and sarcastic shots on social media, with Fetterman’s camp continually attempting to portray Oz as a New Jersey outsider and Oz’s camp calling Fetterman soft on crime and the courts.
Unfortunately, we’ve seen little from either side in the way of concrete plans to make Pennsylvania stronger for all residents.
The candidates were considering a debate Sept. 6 on KDKA-TV, a CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh. Oz accepted the invitation, then his campaign released this statement:
“Doctor Oz promises not to intentionally hurt John’s feelings at any point. We will allow John to have all of his notes in front of him along with an earpiece so he can have the answers given to him by his staff, in real time. At any point, John Fetterman can raise his hand and say, ‘Bathroom break!’
“If the topic of his pardoned murderers comes up, we will allow extra time for him to explain that second-degree murder is ‘not as bad as’ first-degree murder. We will pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby.”
Fetterman’s response while declining the debate invitation:
“My recovery may be a joke to Dr. Oz and his team, but it’s real for me. I will not be participating in a debate the first week of September, but look forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”
We don’t like to see elections become personal, but they often ultimately do – especially for candidates who see themselves running behind.
A Franklin & Marshall College Poll of 522 registered voters, which was conducted Aug. 15-22, showed Fetterman leading Oz, 43% to 30% – with 20% undecided and the remaining supporting third-party candidates.
Brittany Yanick, Oz’s campaign communications manager, called Fetterman “a liar, a liberal and a coward” – while pointing out that another proposed debate, on Sept. 9 with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, was also canceled.
Should Fetterman debate Oz? Yes, and preferably sooner rather than later. Early voting in Pennsylvania begins Sept. 19.
As a veteran of statewide elections, Fetterman knows that voters deserve to hear from each candidate directly – with some civil give and take.
And while we don’t appreciate the Oz campaign’s flippant comments about Fetterman’s health, we do not consider the topic to be out of bounds.
Well before Election Day, which is Nov. 8, Fetterman should be prepared to show voters in Pennsylvania that he is up to the challenge of serving in the Senate if they choose to send him there.
He has been through a serious health situation. Fetterman returned to public campaigning Aug. 12 in Erie, and has visited spots across the state.
But the only way to stop Oz from jabbing him about his health will be for Fetterman to show that he feels good and is ready to take on Washington on behalf of Pennsylvanians.
