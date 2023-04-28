Colleagues and family members will gather Saturday to bid farewell to Bud Shuster – an influential and long-serving congressman who earned the nickname “King of Asphalt” for his work to bring highway dollars into his district and elevate all of west-central Pennsylvania.
Elmer Greinert “Bud” Shuster died April 19. He held the 9th Congressional District seat from Jan. 3, 1973, until Feb. 3, 2001.
He was the powerful chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure from 1995-2001.
Interstate 99, a four-lane linking his native Bedford County with Penn State and Interstate 80 through the Altoona area, was dubbed the Bud Shuster Highway in honor of his efforts to fund the highway – which brought significant commerce to the region.
A memorial service is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church in Everett.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, whose 13th Congressional District encompasses much of Shuster’s former territory, called Shuster “a tireless champion for Central Pennsylvania.”
Joyce said Shuster’s “vision and leadership built the roads, bridges and waterways that allowed our communities, and nation, to thrive.”
Former state Republican Party Chairman Robert Gleason, of Westmont, called Shuster “one of the most effective congressmen I ever knew” in an interview with The Tribune- Democrat.
Bud Shuster was succeeded in office by his son, Bill Shuster, who also chaired the Transportation Committee.
Although they represented different political parties, Shuster, a Republican, and John Murtha, a Johnstown Democrat, were twin pillars in the House who brought clout to this area – with Murtha chairing the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Defense.
Many military projects rolled into the Johnstown region along highways built through Shuster’s influence.
Mark Critz, a former Congressman and Murtha staffer, drew parallels between the two lawmakers – saying Shuster was “fiercely loyal to the people of his district and always fighting to bring every possible dollar back to his district.”
Brad Clemenson, Murtha’s district director, said Shuster and Murtha “had an amazing rapport despite that he was a Republican and Murtha was a Democrat. They got along really well and cooperated on all sorts of things, which you don’t see too much any more. … It’s a shame we don’t have more people who cooperate the way those two did across party lines.”
Shuster’s enormous impact on our region will be felt for decades to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.