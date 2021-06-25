The availability and cost of quality child care – including early childhood education options – present a complex issue that is linked to the region’s economic development, work-force vitality and our shared quality of life.
As reporters Joshua Byers and Russell O’Reilly showed in an extensive report – “Child Care in Crisis” – that we published June 19, there are too few child-care centers across Cambria and Somerset counties to meet demand, with parents often landing on waiting lists when trying to place their children, at considerable expense, while many available centers have staffing issues and serious financial challenges.
It is not an exaggeration to say that addressing this problem will be a lynchpin in efforts to redesign and revive our local economy and attract and retain residents in the face of population decline.
Access to COVID-19 relief dollars makes this the right time to develop a regional plan for supporting the child-care industry and bringing parents and employers much-needed help.
“It’s a broken economic model,“ Leah Spangler, president of the Learning Lamp, said.
Consider these realities:
• Child-care workers in Pennsylvania earn an average annual salary of $24,000, or $11.57 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. So, when higher wages are available in unrelated fields, the child-care industry loses staff members.
• From 2019 to 2020, the number of full-time child-care workers decreased nationally by 19% – 90,000 lost workers, the bureau’s data show. A parallel worker loss has been seen locally.
• The pandemic brought further challenges, with Cambria County losing more than 330 child-care slots with closures of 10 facilities. Six new centers opened, which helped offset some of the damage, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said.
• Infant care in Pennsylvania costs almost $12,000 per year and preschool for a 4-year-old costs almost $10,000, the Economic Policy Institute said. Care for one child would take 30% of annual income for women in Cambria or Somerset counties, where the median salary is just over $30,000, U.S. Census Bureau statistics show.
• The United Way of the Laurel Highlands reports that 3,100 families in the Cambria-Somerset region that need child care do not qualify for income-based assistance to help offset the cost.
• The advocacy group Start Strong PA reports that 80% of children younger than 5 and 85% of infants and toddlers are under-served. The organization Pre-K for PA says 60% of the 170,000 eligible Pennsylvanian children don’t have access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs.
• Child Care Works is a state subsidized plan in place to help low-income families gain access to child care up to age 5. But in recent years, only about 18% of eligible children in Cambria County have been served. In 2020, 6,000 eligible children in Cambria County fell outside the program due to funding shortfalls.
• The U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates that the direct employer cost of worker absenteeism related to child-care concerns is $1.42 billion annually in Pennsylvania.
The child-care issue ripples into other industries – manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism – that are swimming against the tide of a workforce shortage, with many parents choosing to stay home with their kids, even with pandemic restrictions easing, rather than work and spend every penny on child care.
If we need further motivation, early learning programs such as Head Start have a positive impact in areas such as “education, employment, health and reduced criminal activity,” along with higher IQs and stronger social-emotional skills, according to researchers at the University of Chicago
“We have to do a much better job at developing, supporting, paying for the early childhood care centers and education centers,” Gerald Zahorchak, former state secretary of education and current chairman of the education department at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, said.
This situation must be addressed from many directions, including convincing more employers to make child-care centers or financial support for outside care part of their benefits packages.
And we must dip into any available buckets to bring more dollars to the problem – expanding Child Care Works and similar programs for families, or helping child-care centers bridge the wage gap – whether through pandemic relief funds or private grants and donations.
Angie Berzonski of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies said an anonymous benefactor has helped in the areas of tuition assistance for families and training and facility improvements for child centers – $250,000 in both 2019 and 2020 with another round to be available this year. But even that level of help “is barely enough to scratch the surface of what the need is out there,” she said.
An aggressive long-term plan is in order to help local child-care centers and parents such as Amy Shaffer, of Richland Township, who said she was so desperate for a spot for her young son that she applied at several centers.
“I said I don’t care which calls first,” Shaffer said. “I need day care.”
