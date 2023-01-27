Johnstown is scheduled to emerge from the state’s Act 47 program for distressed cities in April, and needs only a rubber-stamp approval from the acting secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development to take that leap.
This will be a significant milestone for the city, which has been in the program since 1992.
We celebrate the moment – while realizing that only through careful, diligent management and planning will this be a long-term success story.
Moving forward without the Act 47 crutch will be challenging. But the city has made many moves to position itself for the future – even as the state has imposed deadlines for municipalities to figure out how to better stand on their own.
The DCED’s Rick Siger has 90 days to affirm the move – essentially approving Johnstown’s plan to accept a fate required by the state.
At a meeting Thursday night, Deborah Grass, who coordinates Johnstown’s Act 47 plan for the DCED, said she believes the city is ready to step away from the financial support system – despite ongoing challenges.
Grass said she backs Johnstown leaders’ contention that the municipality “is able to meet all of its financial obligations currently and also those that come due over the next several years that we looked at and did projections for.”
Johnstown entered Act 47 in August 1992 “with its finances in shambles and its government in disarray,” The Tribune-Democrat’s Mike Faher wrote in a 2007 story. After 15 years, some progress was being seen – despite linger concerns about a declining population, a faltering tax base and rising city costs.
Johnstown was originally told to leave Act 47 in 2018, but the move was delayed by financial concerns and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Act 47 allows distressed communities to raise funds through a local services tax on individuals who work in the city – once commonly referred to as the occupational privilege tax. The legal tax level will drop from $3 per week to $1 per week in April.
Johnstown has been banking that revenue in recent years to prepare for the transition, officials said.
Act 47 municipalities also benefit from preferred status when applying for funding, and are provided with financial counseling from the state.
One concern: Johnstown has benefitted recently from a series of cash infusions, each of which were one-time boosts.
As our Dave Sutor reported last summer, the city sold its sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority for $24 million; was awarded a $24.4 million U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant for downtown projects; and took in $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money for COVID-19 relief, some of which lifted city projects.
Those deposits allowed Johnstown to reduce debt and build up its reserves, while bolstering its pension funds.
The city has also streamlined programs, cut costs and worked with its unions to adopt fair contracts in recent years.
“Beginning in 2016, the city restructured their debt and made a commitment to adopt conservative and reasonable balanced budgets,” Grass told The Tribune-Democrat in 2020, adding that the city “has been able to enhance revenue and engage in continuous cost containment.”
Tight budgeting and sensible spending has been the formula that positioned Johnstown to shed its distressed status – and must be the recipe going forward.
Johnstown leaders say they know this.
“There will be difficult decisions that must continue to be made by staff and council,” City Manager Ethan Imhoff said Thursday. “The city must resist the temptation to declare the financial emergency over, and then overextend itself or make decisions that negate the positive outcome of the past several years.”
When the city leaves Act 47 this spring, elected officials and city staff can enjoy a few handshakes and high-fives – sharing a toast to the moment – but must quickly pivot to the task of surviving, even thriving, without the protection the state program has provided for more than 30 years.
