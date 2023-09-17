The new United Way of the Southern Alleghenies nonprofit got off to a fast start on Sept. 7 when it set a new record for the amount of money raised at its annual Power of the Purse event in downtown Johnstown.
The designer purse raffle at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial attracted about 700 women and brought in about $58,000 to support the United Way’s early childhood programs, the nonprofit announced at its annual breakfast on Sept. 11.
“I think it’s great to benefit the United Way, and it’s nice to get together and socialize,” attendee Elaine Frampton told our Russ O’Reilly.
The event also benefited the nonprofit’s Diaper Bank Network, which is about to expand into Blair County, as many guests donated boxes of diapers that were collected by Johnstown Tomahawks players and loaded into a trailer.
The United Way of the Southern Alleghenies was formed in late August by the merger of the former United Way of the Laurel Highlands, which had put on Power of the Purse in previous years, and the former United Way of Blair County.
The combined nonprofit now is headed by Karen Struble Myers, who had been president and CEO of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, and serves Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties. It will be headquartered in Johnstown, but will keep its office, Family Resource Center and staff in Blair County and will maintain a presence at Uptown Works in Somerset, it said.
Struble Myers called the merger an opportunity to “provide broader community programming reaching 75,000 people.”
Jessica Fisher, vice chairwoman of the United Way of the Southern Alleghenies, said it would bring in “more resources and funds through fundraising and grant opportunities.”
“It’s an exciting time for our organization,” Struble Myers said when the merger was announced, as O’Reilly reported then. “It’s an opportunity to leverage talents and resources that both organizations have for the betterment of our communities.”
Here’s hoping that the success of this year’s Power of the Purse is a sign of things to come for the United Way as it and other local agencies prepare as a coalition to hire an early childhood initiative coordinator in Cambria County.
Also involved in that effort are Vision Together 2025, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the 1889 Foundation, Lee Initiatives and the Center for Population Health.
Struble Myers told our Randy Griffith in August that the coordinator would work with existing programs and explore ways to expand early childhood services in this region.
“This is not top-down in any way,” she said then. “We are really bringing the system together to see how we can help children.”
