Many advocates say ending child abuse depends on people around the child noticing the signs of abuse and reporting them to someone who can do something about it.
That’s the point of the gardens of pinwheels that are popping up around the region again as part of the Pinwheels of Prevention campaign by Cambria County’s Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center.
The distinctive spinning toys are meant to catch the eye and get people talking about the issue during April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“When you see one of those pinwheels, you know what it means,” Forest Hills High School student Emily Myers told our David Hurst as she placed a metallic blue pinwheel in the ground last week outside Forest Hills Elementary School in Sidman. “It’s a symbol … about reminding everyone to do what we can to help protect children.”
As The Tribune-Democrat has previously reported, the number of reports of child abuse plummeted during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend driven by the school shutdown that kept children away from teachers and other professionals who are required to report suspicions of abuse, experts said. The numbers rose again as schools reopened.
“In many cases, the schools are our safety net, and teachers and guidance counselors and school officials are the people children trust when something happens to them,” Diana Grosik, executive director of the Circle of Support center, told Hurst.
But it’s not just the responsibility of those “mandated reporters” to report child abuse, Grosik said – it’s “up to everyone to make a difference,” she added, including parents, neighbors, friends and other concerned citizens.
We agree.
Any time somebody has a suspicion that a child is being abused or neglected, it ought to be reported, Grosik said. That includes situations in which the child might not be the direct target of abuse, but might be traumatized by witnessing domestic violence at home.
The first step, according to Grosik, is dialing the 24/7 ChildLine at 800-932-0313.
