An eight-day celebration of fellowship, friendship and unity in downtown Johnstown begins on Monday and will culminate on the newest federal holiday on June 19.
Juneteenth events in the city are being sponsored by Flood City Youth Fitness Academy and the NAACP Johnstown Branch.
We share organizers’ hope for a big turnout.
NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw told our Kelly Urban that he and other organizers estimated last year’s attendance across the week’s events at about 2,000 to 3,000 people – and, he said, “we’re looking for that to grow” this year to 4,000 or 5,000.
Juneteenth began as a commemoration of the proclamation on June 19, 1865, of the end of slavery in Texas after the Civil War, and it has evolved over the years into a broader celebration of Black American culture. Congress and President Joe Biden made it a federal holiday in 2021.
Each day of the local celebration will include music, food, merchandise and information vendors in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park. Pictures of local Black military veterans will be displayed throughout the park on Juneteenth.
A few other highlights of the week’s schedule include:
• A roundtable discussion from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday in Central Park about the early Black settlement on Laurel Hill above downtown Johnstown, including information about the people who settled there and their circumstances.
• Another roundtable discussion in Central Park, this one from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, on the topic of ending racism.
“This will be the second year for this roundtable, and we’ve had meetings during the year as a result of the first roundtable on ending racism,” Cashaw told Urban. “The more we talk about it and familiarize it, it becomes mainstream. The way you improve race relations is to talk about it.”
• The Johnstown Juneteenth Music Celebration – billed by its coordinator, Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, as “truly a celebration in Johnstown that embraces our entire community” – on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St.
Gates open at 1 p.m.
Entertainment on the main stage will run until 8:30 p.m., and an after- party will follow until 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 to 18 and free for children younger than 12.
After-party-only tickets are $10.
They can be purchased at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, 200 Lincoln St., which will benefit from the proceeds of the concert, or online at www.eventbrite.com.
• A Juneteenth parade beginning at noon June 19 from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to Central Park.
The theme of this year’s celebration in Johnstown is “The Urgency of Now.”
“It highlights for people in a week’s period all the efforts that need to be going on year-round to have it become part of the fabric of the United States,” Cashaw said, “where people of all races have full access to rights and privileges as citizens. Everybody should be on equal footing.”
