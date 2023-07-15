Vicki Freidhoff is undoubtedly among a significant number of local people whose quality of life went down with the closure of downtown Johnstown’s Ideal Market on July 8.
When she spoke to our Joshua Byers on the store’s last day in business, the resident of nearby Town House Tower, 420 Vine St., wasn’t sure where she and other people living downtown would shop for groceries in the future.
“I’m very upset,” she said. “It’s the only store we have, especially those in wheelchairs.”
The 339 Walnut St. store provided a convenient grocery option for downtown residents – including Freidhoff’s neighbors at Town House Tower, as well as those living at other big apartment complexes such as Vine Street Tower, Fulton I. Connor Tower and Market Street Commons.
As Freidhoff and other Ideal Market customers noted, those downtown residents who are unable to drive to grocery stores elsewhere in Johnstown may find themselves with fewer options for buying food, especially perishable goods such as produce.
The building at 339 Walnut St. is owned by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, whose director, Melissa Komar, told our David Hurst in June that she recognized the void that the store’s closure would leave for downtown residents, including those who have limited transportation options.
The authority was expected to seek a new grocery store operator for the site and, as of early June, had been in contact with one potential replacement.
Dave Mihalick, owner of the downtown Ideal Market and the chain’s Geistown location, told Byers on the store’s last day that reasons for its closure included – in addition to the fact that Mihalick is 70 and looking to retire – the continuing slump in the city’s population numbers and the store’s recent underperformance.
He said that he tried to sell the store, but that there was no interest.
“There isn’t enough population to support a store that size,” he said.
Mihalick would know best what kind of store the downtown population can and can’t support.
But we agree with Ideal Market sales and marketing head Gary May, who told Byers that residents of downtown Johnstown do need a grocery store in their neighborhood – a message repeated by several customers on the store’s last day.
And we urge the Johns-town Redevelopment Authority to, as Komar told Hurst that it would, cast a wide net in its search for a new operator for a grocery store that can sustain itself downtown – whatever size that store may be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.