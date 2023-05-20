Bridges can often be out of sight, out of mind for drivers who whiz over them at highway speeds with their cars’ windows up.
But residents of Red Mill Road in Blacklick Township can testify about how even a one-lane bridge on a quiet rural road can be a big part of the lives of many people – and how the loss of such a bridge can have a broad range of unpleasant consequences.
Cambria County-owned Red Mill Bridge, which once carried Red Mill Road over the North Branch of Blacklick Creek, was shut down in 2009 after inspectors found that the century-old metal truss bridge’s rusted superstructure was close to collapsing. It was demolished last year as a hazard.
The bridge’s closure essentially turned Red Mill Road, which winds from state Route 271 north of Twin Rocks to U.S. Route 422 west of Belsano, into a pair of long dead ends that terminate at the bridge.
That has been a major inconvenience for the past 14 years for people who live in that area. To get from one side of the river to the other – a distance of just a few dozen feet – drivers had to travel about nine miles around on the highways.
One Red Mill Road resident, Joe Gordon, told The Tribune-Democrat back in 2020 about a time when he called 911 for medical help. The ambulance was dispatched from Indiana and wound up on the wrong side of the closed bridge. One medic had to cross the bridge on foot with a first-aid kit while the ambulance’s driver turned around and made the trip to get to the right side of the bridge.
Gordon also sold a cottage he’d owned on the other side of the river from his home after making the trip around became too much of a hassle.
Residents of Red Mill Road got good news last week when the Cambria County commissioners approved a $1.69 million bid for construction of a new Red Mill Bridge, as our Russ O’Reilly reported.
The bridge is to be built by Oct. 31.
“We could go get gas in five minutes instead of 20,” Red Mill Road resident Linda Alexander told O’Reilly.
Commissioner Scott Hunt said that the initial design of the new bridge was updated to make it wider after the commissioners consulted with the Cambria County Farm Bureau, which pointed out that there are farmers who own land on both sides of the river and ought to be able to use the bridge over it.
“The detour around is nine miles, so we figured we should do it right so that anything can get through there,” Hunt said.
“We want ambulances, school buses and farmers to be able to use our bridges so they can give care to residents, get our children to school and get goods to market,” added President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
The construction of the new bridge could also help bring more hikers and bikers to the C&I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail, which crosses Red Mill Road within a few hundred feet of the bridge site, as officials work to build a brand for this region as a destination for outdoor recreation.
The progress toward rebuilding Red Mill Bridge even as many of Pennsylvania’s bridges remain in poor condition – highlighted recently by the collapse in January 2022 of Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh – vindicates Cambria County officials’ decision in 2016 to begin collecting $5 fees on vehicle registrations in the county in order to fund the maintenance of county-owned bridges, as permitted under Pennsylvania’s Act 89 of 2013.
When that decision was made, 11 of 26 county- owned bridges were classified as structurally deficient, including Red Mill Bridge, which was in the worst condition of them all.
Red Mill Bridge will be the last of those 11 bridges to be repaired or rebuilt since 2018 at a total cost of about $8 million – which came from a variety of state and federal funding sources, including the Act 89 fees, fees on gas drilling within Cambria County, and the state liquid fuels tax, as O’Reilly reported.
Cambria County opting in to Act 89 also led PennDOT to release $2 million from another pot of funding, the Road Maintenance and Preservation (RoadMaP) program, that paid for repairs to municipality- owned bridges in Johnstown, Patton, Scalp Level, Blacklick Township and Jackson Township, The Tribune-Democrat reported in 2020.
Collecting Act 89 fees is a relatively low-impact way to fund repairs to bridges that could easily have been left to deteriorate and inconvenience or even endanger people.
As Chernisky put it: “Maintaining and repairing bridges is essential to keeping people safe.”
