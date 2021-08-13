U.S. Census data released Thursday brought the bad news we were expecting: The region’s population continued to decline from 2010 to 2020.
With that comes a second reality: Our region’s political clout may continue to slide as well.
Cambria County’s population dropped by 10,207 in the past decade – a decline of 7.1% – as our Dave Sutor reported. Somerset and Bedford counties saw smaller rates of decline – 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively.
Many area groups have been working to plug the population leaks by enhancing the quality of life locally through job creation and expansion of attractions such as trails and recreation centers.
But the Johnstown region is not alone, as population decline has been a factor across rural Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s population grew by 2.4% during the latest Census period, but most of that growth was in larger cities and their suburbs, as our John Finnerty reported.
The state will lose one U.S. House seat as a result of that slow growth, and that diminished representation will be felt in the rural regions, political analyst G. Terry Madonna, of Millersville University, told Sutor.
That’s why residents and representatives of communities in our region must get involved in the process of determining how U.S. House districts will be redrawn.
Johnstown was once the seat of a congressional district, but now is split between two House members – Republicans Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and John Joyce, both based to the east.
Typically, the redistricting process turns into “gerrymandering” – the manipulation of political borders to the benefit of one party or the other.
State Government committees in the state Senate and House, and a statewide Legislative Reapportionment Commission, have been hearing testimony about how Pennsylvania’s 17 districts – down from 18 – should be aligned.
Public hearings will be held in various locations in western Pennsylvania: Aug. 24 at Grove City College, Grove City, Mercer County; Aug. 25 at the Hampton Inn Pittsburgh-Bridgeville in Allegheny County; and Aug. 26 at Laurel Highlands Middle School in Uniontown, Fayette County. The hearings are all set for 9 a.m.
State Rep. Seth Grove, a York County Republican and chairman of the House State Government Committee, said, “Receiving input from residents is vital to ensuring the congressional redistricting process is as transparent as possible.”
We agree, and urge area officials and concerned residents to make plans to attend those sessions – and especially the Fayette County meeting – and speak on behalf of our region.
The best option for a clean process and a fair outcome would be to make the realignment effort as accessible as possible – and for communities to express their views and concerns.
We agree with David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy government reform group, and others who have called on state lawmakers to release proposed maps before public hearings to give residents clear alternatives and reduce the effect of gerrymandering.
So far, eight hearings are set across the state – including the three in our region. At the website www.PaRedistricting.com, residents and local leaders may provide written commentary through a “Provide Input” link, or sign up to make presentations at those sessions by clicking on the “Hearings” tab.
Area residents and their elected representatives at the municipal, county and state levels must have a seat at the table to have influence in this critical process – and any hope of reversing our political fortunes.
