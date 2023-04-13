With the last tenants of Prospect Homes departing for new homes elsewhere, the 18 buildings at the public housing complex in Johnstown’s Prospect section will soon be sitting empty. That can’t be allowed to continue for long.
Leaders of the Johnstown Housing Authority, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city of Johnstown and other stakeholders must do whatever it takes to keep the buildings from decaying into a massive new blight on a city that has made great strides in tackling that problem in recent years.
That may mean repairing the structural issues that led the JHA on March 9 to order all of the complex’s residents to vacate their homes within 30 days – a deadline that passed this week – and allowing people to move back in.
Or it may mean tearing the 80-year-old HUD-owned buildings down and finding a new purpose for the site.
The answer will likely depend on the findings of a geotechnical survey that is meant to determine whether the earth under the complex is to blame for its woes, as our David Hurst reported on Tuesday. An environmental consultant was on site this week, drilling test boreholes into the ground as part of that work.
If it turns out that the ground is shifting, settling or subsiding and causing the buildings to slowly fall apart, then repairing the units’ ceilings and patching up cracks in the walls would be a futile effort.
“It’s possible these buildings shouldn’t have been built there in the first place,” JHA Executive Director Michael Alberts told Hurst. “We have to make sure the land is OK before we start doing any work.”
Ex-Prospect Homes resident Lisa Poukish on Monday showed Hurst deep cracks in the walls of the apartment she’d lived in for 16 years, including one that ran almost the entire length of a bedroom wall.
“It seems like all of a sudden, they started getting worse within the past year, like something’s shifting,” she said.
For an example of how letting the buildings at Prospect Homes sit empty for long would hurt the city, officials don’t need to look outside Prospect.
The so-called “box houses” that blighted the well-traveled William Penn Avenue corridor and other parts of the neighborhood were a notorious embarrassment to the city for many years.
Built poorly in the 1970s, the homes deteriorated quickly and soon sat vacant, with boards covering their front doors and gaping holes in their walls and roofs. They made a terrible first impression on drivers entering Johnstown from the north, and they attracted squatters and vermin.
Their recent demolition has been a big improvement to the looks of Prospect and has removed sources of annoyance for people living in the neighborhood.
“You know, we get people coming up in here, trying to post up in these here places – doing drugs or something in them,” neighbor Allen Hinton told The Tribune-Democrat when plans to demolish the houses were announced in 2020. “Plus, we get animals knocking our trash over and everything. It’s just bad.”
Letting the 18 multi-unit buildings at Prospect Homes go the way of the box houses would bring those problems back – on a much bigger scale – to a community that is already reeling from the displacement of more than 200 of its members, who have departed for other parts of Johnstown or left the city altogether.
And it would seriously blunt the impact of all the projects – modernizing lighting systems, repairing sidewalks, adding public art installations and so on – floated in March by the Cambria County Planning Commission as ways to develop a safer and more attractive William Penn Avenue corridor and Prospect community.
The people who are in charge of keeping that from happening must do so.
