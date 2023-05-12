Dr. Jeanne Spencer’s election as president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians is good news for residents of the Johnstown region.
Spencer – who has practiced family medicine in Johnstown for more than 30 years and has directed Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s family practice residency program for new doctors since 2002 – will bring significant experience dealing with the region’s health challenges to her new role.
“The president gets to be the voice and the face of the organization,” she told our Randy Griffith. “You get to go to Harrisburg and talk to legislators to advocate for the things that are important to care for patients. … We advocate for what’s better for the patient and advocate for physicians. We are advocating to get rid of hassles and things that get in the way of making people better.”
The academy – which has 6,000-plus members, including physicians, residents and medical students – is working to encourage more medical students to choose to practice family medicine and to attract doctors who train in Pennsylvania to stay in the state and build their careers here, Griffith reported.
The news of Spencer’s election comes a few weeks after Cambria County was ranked No. 64 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in the latest set of County Health Rankings – a project that attempts to objectively measure health factors and outcomes in counties around the U.S.
The county’s rates of smoking, obesity, flu vaccination, unemployment and fatal injuries were all worse than state and national averages.
“It’s a grim place to be,” Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer for Conemaugh Health System, told Griffith after the rankings were released in late March.
Spencer has seen these struggles firsthand for decades – as she told Griffith, family physicians are often patients’ “first point of care.”
Giving her the opportunity to share her expertise with state lawmakers should offer a boost to the local leaders who are teaming up to target health challenges in seven key areas – mental/behavioral health, access to social determinants of health, obesity/healthy living, substance use, socioeconomic conditions/employment, early childhood needs and violence/abuse prevention – identified as key priorities in Cambria and Somerset counties’ latest Community Health Needs Assessment.
We wish her – and everyone working to improve health outcomes for the Johnstown region’s residents – the best of luck.
