Jaydin Sanderson died alone early on New Year’s morning in a car parked on Wood Street in Johnstown’s Hornerstown neighborhood.
The 19-year-old Ferndale woman had been shot in the head.
Nearly nine months to the day after her death, an arrest was made – thanks to relentless police work and information provided by the community.
Qwante Nyjil Rose, 21, of the 800 block of Devlin Street, Johnstown, is in the Cambria County Prison, held without bond and charged with homicide in Sanderson’s death.
“A random tip came in,” Johnstown police Sgt. Cory Adams said. “The tip led us to somebody else, who led us to somebody else, who had firsthand knowledge about the crime.”
This shooting mirrored many that happen in Johnstown in that police were searching for answers and asking for help from the community as the days turned into weeks that turned into months.
In the days after Sanderson was killed, city police Capt. Chad Miller lamented that “nobody called” when the shooting occurred. He added that common refrain: “We need the community’s help.”
Eventually, officers got the tip they needed – and this case led to an arrest, unlike too many before.
As reporter Katie Smolen wrote in an August story, about two-thirds of Cambria County’s homicides get solved. From 2012 to 2019, 56 homicides were reported in the county, with 19 listed as unsolved.
Mizzon Unique Grandinetti was sentenced in August to life without parole for the shooting death of Barron Thomas Grumbling in Johnstown’s Oakhurst section. It took five years and two trials to reach a guilty verdict.
And at least 30 unsolved killings remained on the books from the past four decades – including six in Johnstown from 2022 alone.
Until last week, when that number dropped to five.
“It takes time for these things to come in,” Adams said. “Nothing is cold in our eyes.”
Police received a tip that Rose had told someone that he killed Sanderson.
Through the help of a confidential informant, and by connecting the dots with other shooting incidents, Adams and city police put together this time line of what they say happened leading up the Sanderson’s murder:
n She and Rose attended a New Year’s Eve party at a residence in the Belmont neighborhood in Stonycreek Township.
n That residence was shared by Ethan Williams and his girlfriend. Williams was accused and then acquitted in a 2017 city shooting, but died in a gunfight on Aug. 24 in the city’s Cambria City neighborhood that also claimed the life of Elliott D. Ruff Jr., 30, of Delaware County.
n Police say an informant told them Rose asked Sanderson to drive him to Wood Street.
n Sanderson, Rose and another man left the New Year’s Eve party around midnight and the other man was dropped off in the city’s Prospect neighborhood. Sanderson was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Sedan with Rose in the back seat.
n Believing Sanderson was cheating on him, or trying to set him up, Rose “shot her in the back of the head” with a semi-automatic handgun, according to a police affidavit.
City police said they recovered a 9mm firearm from a Ford Fiesta that Rose was driving during a shots-fired incident near Oakhurst Homes on March 18. The state police crime lab in Greensburg linked Rose’s gun to the Sanderson shooting.
“One of the tips that came in was something that somebody heard on the street and we were able to verify that, and that’s what ultimately got us here today,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said at a Sept. 30 news conference alongside city Chief Richard Pritchard and JPD investigators.
“Credit goes to JPD for working this case very hard and to the community for giving us information,” Neugebauer said.
We agree, and urge area residents to reach out to police and help them solve some of the other open cases and give other families the answers – and the closure – they need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.