One of the most quotable scenes from the 1987 cult classic comedy “The Princess Bride” depicts the heroes bringing what they think is the dead body of Cary Elwes’ character Westley to the backwoods folk healer “Miracle Max.”
Max, played by Billy Crystal, tells them: “It just so happens that your friend here is only MOSTLY dead. There’s a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. ... Mostly dead is slightly alive. With all dead, there’s usually only one thing you can do.”
“What’s that?” asks Mandy Patinkin’s Inigo Montoya.
“Go through his clothes and look for loose change,” Max cackles, and proceeds to revive Westley.
The memorable scene might have been called to mind last week when the Visit Johnstown tourism organization announced that it will no longer put on the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, which might now be considered “mostly dead” – i.e., possibly still alive.
There’s still a chance that some other organization could step in to revive Thunder. But it’s not clear whether that chance is big or small.
Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager told our Dave Sutor that an interested party has approached her organization with a view to continuing the rally.
Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff threw cold water on the possibility of the city taking it over.
We’re still holding out hope that Thunder will continue under new management. But if Thunder really is at the point at which all that can be done is to check its pockets, it’s obvious that the city and the region will suffer unless its economic niche can be filled.
The economic impact of the rally is difficult to quantify in exact terms, as Sutor noted, but Chuck Arnone, commander of downtown Johnstown’s American Legion Post 294, said that it’ll be obvious if it disappears.
“It’s going to be catastrophic for these guys because it’s the biggest fundraiser we have all year,” Arnone, who is also a Johnstown City Council member, told Sutor. “In four days, we do what we do in business in a month. It’s definitely going to hurt us.”
Thunder in the Valley fulfills an important role in the local economy – it brings people to Johnstown not just from, say, Altoona and Ligonier, but from other states and even countries. And it lasts for multiple days. Visitors bring money that they spend at restaurants and hotels.
“People don’t understand the economic impact Thunder has,” Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., one of the event’s original founders, told Sutor. “Every motel around here and hotel around here is sold out (far) in advance. The restaurants, the bars, just the vendors, my motorcycle shop that I had all those years, and everybody else – T-shirts, just everything. It’s an economic generator. That’s real money that comes from outside in.”
It would be a tall task for any local organization to quickly and successfully come up with a single brand-new event on the scale of Thunder. Perhaps a gap left by the end of one big event could be filled, at least partially, by many smaller productions.
Bill McKinney, of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, writes in glowing terms on Page A7 about the state convention that his Irish-Catholic fraternal organization held in July in downtown Johnstown. The 240-plus Hibernians who came to Johnstown from across Pennsylvania is a far cry from the thousands of people who came to Thunder in past years, but it only takes so many 240s to add up to a few thousand.
The Jehovah’s Witnesses’ annual regional convention, revived as an in-person event this summer after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, brings a couple thousand worshippers to Johnstown each year.
The AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival attracts out-of-towners yearly. Recent cheerleading and wrestling tournaments at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial have brought athletes and their families by the thousands to the city.
Other opportunities may come as part of local boosters’ ongoing effort to rebrand Johnstown as a destination for outdoor activities.
The Benscreek Canoe Club’s Stonycreek Rendezvous brings hundreds of kayakers and other boaters to the Johnstown region each summer. This year’s Rendezvous, the 32nd, drew a crowd of nearly 1,300 people that may have set a new attendance record.
Sutor reported in September that the Keystone Trails Association will hold its Keystone Hike Fest in Johnstown from Oct. 20-22.
And running events such as the Path of the Flood Historic Races and the Ghost Town Trail Challenge have become more high-profile in recent years; one edition of the latter event drew racers from Maryland, New York, Virginia, New Jersey, West Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, Florida and Ireland.
Of course, this is hardly an exhaustive list of events that bring people here. But these sorts of happenings might be able to fill part of the gap if Thunder does go under.
With that in mind, it’s worth reading McKinney’s column about his group’s experience. In particular, he notes: “If our small group of eight steering committee members could organize a convention here in downtown Johnstown, so could you and your organization. All the amenities are here.”
