The region’s defense industry is heating up this summer, with new contracts announced for two Somerset County companies and the arrival of a manufacturing firm in Cambria County.
Augustine Die & Mold won a five-year, $25 million contract with the U.S. Navy to produce components for military vessels.
The contract will mean higher wages for current workers and the addition of 10 positions, President and CEO James Brown told reporter Russ O’Reilly.
“Machinists and machine operators earn wages in the high teens up to the $30-per-hour range,” Brown said.
“These are the boots-on-the ground guys. We did a scaled increase for all shop employees as our way to acknowledge their role in achieving this contract.”
He added: “These are good, life-sustaining jobs for the area, for sure.”
Augustine Die & Mold has a 221,000-square-foot facility in Somerset County’s industrial park area near the interchange of Route 219 and the Turnpike.
Brown expects this Navy contract to open the door for future business opportunities.
“We started down this road with the U.S. Department of Defense many years ago, when Congressman John Murtha was in Johnstown,” he said. “With his passing (in 2010), we saw a lot of that work leave the area. Companies like ours had to get competitive. For us to receive this award is a reflection of our commitment to standards that make us competitive.”
Also in Somerset, Wheeler Bros. Inc. won a contract award for $688,605 with the Defense Logistics Agency.
The local vehicle parts maker and supplier will produce equipment components for the Columbus, Ohio, defense company.
And in the Johnstown area, the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining is taking over a former Family Video building on Scalp Avenue in Geistown Borough, as our Patrick Buchnowski reported.
NCDMM is based in Blairsville, and has offices in Chambersburg; Huntsville, Alabama; and Youngstown, Ohio.
The company bills itself as a research, development, engineering and manufacturing firm.
“We primarily support the Department of Defense with advanced manufacturing of their weapon systems,” Jim Fisher, vice president and chief operating officer and a University of Pittsburgh graduate, told The Tribune-Democrat.
Geistown zoning officer Rick Truscello said the project was approved in April and questions about signage, parking and other factors had been answered.
Fisher said the availability of local workers was a plus when his company was looking for a new spot. The Geistown site will provide 6,000 square feet of office and production space.
“A pretty good cross-section of our employees are from the area, and we want to support them,” Fisher said. “We realize that Johnstown is well known for supporting our military, and we want to be part of that and work closely with defense contractors in the area.”
Fisher said the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining will at first employ 14 people locally – in areas including engineering, operations and finances.
“We’re excited to be part of the Johnstown region and putting down roots in the area,” he said.
And we’re excited to share so much good news about the local defense sector, which continues to be an important driver of our region’s economy.
