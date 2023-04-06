Leaders of the decades-long effort to clean up the Stonycreek River are taking another big step forward with the removal of a big mound of waste coal, or “bony pile,” in the Tire Hill section of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
Jim Panaro, president of Robindale Energy, told our David Hurst that workers from his company will haul the waste coal off to one of the cogeneration plants in the region that can burn it for fuel. The project is expected to take eight to 10 years to complete.
The bony pile has sat for decades on the tract between Tire Hill Road and Kring Street, just south of the Stonycreek River and upstream from Greenhouse Park – the byproduct of mining done in the area by Bird Coal Co. many years ago. Someone put a foot-thick layer of topsoil over it at some point, but hard rains still send polluted water running into the river.
“Anything that can be done to eliminate that runoff is one more piece to the puzzle to bring the Stonycreek back,” said Len Lichvar, Somerset Conservation District manager and Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Project vice chairman.
That’s another piece of good news for a river that, after decades of mining- related pollution turned it into an acid-orange dead zone, has made a remarkable recovery to become a centerpiece of Johnstown’s ongoing effort to turn itself into a destination for outdoor recreation.
As Bill Black, whose front porch faces the Tire Hill bony pile, told Hurst: “I’m catching fish over there now. Twenty years ago, someone would’ve thought I was crazy for doing that on that river, or fishing for old boots.”
The Cambria Somerset Authority – as Hurst reported on Saturday – has scheduled times to release water from its Quemahoning Reservoir so that boaters get the chance to navigate whitewater on the Stonycreek, starting April 22 and 23.
That includes releases from May 19 through 21 for the Benscreek Canoe Club’s Stonycreek Rendezvous, which brings hundreds of boaters from several states to the Johnstown area each spring.
And anyone who’s driven over the Eisenhower Boulevard bridge in Riverside or walked along the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail on a nice summer day in the past few years has probably seen crowds of people floating down the river on orange inner tubes during Coal Tubin’s popular river-tubing excursions.
But we can’t call the Stonycreek River fixed for good and walk away.
As Lichvar has told The Tribune-Democrat on several occasions in the past, it takes constant work to keep waterways clean in a region with so many old coal mines, and that work will need to continue for many years to come.
Especially important is funding the ongoing maintenance of systems that treat the acid mine drainage that is constantly flowing out of those old mines.
Local officials and nonprofit leaders gathered on March 29 at the State Theater of Johnstown, as our Dave Sutor reported, to discuss ongoing efforts to rebrand the city as a destination for – as Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager put it – “recreation, but with a twist.”
Clean rivers are a key part of the Johnstown area’s recreation opportunities – not to mention vital to residents’ health and quality of life – so the stakeholders who are in a position to do so should make a point of doing whatever they can to support worthwhile environmental projects such as the removal of the Tire Hill bony pile.
