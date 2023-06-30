We offer our congratulations to the two products of the Johnstown region who played key roles in the Wake Forest University baseball team’s historic season – coach Tom Walter, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate, and outfielder Adam Cecere, a Forest Hills High School alumnus.
Wake Forest missed out on a storybook finish in the College World Series when it lost twice in the double- elimination semifinal round to eventual national champion Louisiana State – but the accomplishments of Walter, Cecere and the team as a whole are still worth celebrating.
The Demon Deacons won 54 games, claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title and took the national No. 1 seed into the NCAA Division I tournament.
Walter, who’s been inducted into the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame and the AAABA Hall of Fame, earned ACC Coach of the Year honors as his team set program records for regular-season wins, conference wins and conference series wins.
He notched his 400th win at Wake Forest on April 23. He has more than 800 wins throughout his career as a Division I coach and now has taken three different programs – Wake Forest, the University of New Orleans and George Washington University – to the NCAA Division I tournament.
In an interview with our Mike Mastovich before the College World Series, Walter reflected on his players’ special campaign: “It means the world. The season we’ve had is really a testament to our consistency and our toughness.
“I just love that about our team. Anybody that watches our team play, the first thing they comment on is how much our guys care about each other.
“To me, that’s the most important thing – our guys being good human beings and having empathy. Then their relationships with each other. Three is they earn their degree. Four is their development as a player.
“No. 5 is we win. Our guys have totally bought into our team culture and who we are.”
Cecere, a team captain, came back from a hamstring injury that benched him for a month to finish the season with a .284 batting average and 10 home runs. He also completed a college degree in communications.
Cecere entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday and is exploring his options – which could include a return to Wake Forest – for his last year of eligibility, as Mastovich reported on Wednesday.
“My four years at Wake Forest were the time of my life,” Cecere told Mastovich, adding that he hopes to use baseball to pay for a master’s degree.
Wherever Cecere goes next, and whatever comes next in Walter’s decorated coaching career, it’s undeniable that both of them have helped burnish the Johnstown region’s reputation for producing baseball talent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.