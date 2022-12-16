When Conemaugh Health System celebrated the placing of the highest beam in its ongoing D Building project Tuesday at Memorial Medical Center, the moment signaled more than a step in a multi-year construction project.
We see this project and the “topping-off” ceremony as a recommitment by Conemaugh to the Cambria-Somerset region as the area’s leading health-care provider and its top economic engine.
“This significant investment in our campus and community is another way by which Conemaugh Duke LifePoint is delivering on our promise to improve the health of the community we serve,” CEO William Caldwell said at Tuesday’s gathering at Memorial in the city’s 8th Ward.
Caldwell will retire at the end of January. Since 2018, under his guidance, Conemaugh has also built and opened major out-patient centers in Ebensburg and Somerset, remodeled the education building and the Conemaugh School of Nursing, and renovated the Crichton Rehabilitation Center in Johnstown, as our Randy Griffith reported.
The 75,000-square-foot D Building will house Conemaugh’s cardiac and vascular health services, system officials said. The $79 million project is expected to be completed by early 2024.
“This demonstrates our commitment to this community to provide world-class cardiovascular care,” Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, Memorial’s chief medical officer, said, calling the project just the latest indicator of parent company Duke LifePoint’s willingness to invest in the region.
The project also sup-ported spinoff jobs in engineering, transportation and construction.
Workers with Massaro Construction Group attended Tuesday’s event, led by project supervisor Jim O’Hara.
Conemaugh also operates Miners Medical Center in Hastings, Meyersdale Medical Center in southern Somerset County and Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring – even as the system’s footprint in the city continues to grow in terms of both physical presence and medical technology.
“This helps us compete in the 21st-century economy,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said Tuesday.
Supporting the local economy is an ongoing role for the health system, which leads the region with more than 5,000 employees – both clinical and non-clinical staff – and 450 physicians.
A recent University of Pennsylvania report showed that hospitals have a significant economic impact on communities, providing more than 5.7 million U.S. jobs and spending more than $850 billion on goods and services each year.
The economic impact spins outward as those employees buy or rent homes, purchase groceries, clothes and gasoline, and seek out dining and entertainment options.
So we join Conemaugh Health System in celebrating the “topping off” of the D Building project – an important moment for the entire region.
