Johnstown may face steep odds in the quest to bring U.S. Steel back to town, but we applaud and support the collaborative effort being made to catch the company’s attention as it considers potential locations for a new mill.
U.S. Steel Corp. announced recently that it was exploring possible sites for a planned mini mill to be opened somewhere in the United States. The company said state and local support will be among the factors considered by the U.S. Steel Board of Directors – along with associated costs and workforce availability.
The company is looking to begin construction in the first half of 2022 – once environmental and operating permits are set – with production to begin in 2024.
Where?
Like those who formed a coalition to court the steel giant, we say: Why not Johnstown?
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, helped bring together leaders from all levels of government and local economic development organizations. He is working closely with state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Jackson Township, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, to get backing from the governor that would include providing economic incentives and easing environ- mental red tape to help catch the eyes of U.S. Steel’s leaders.
Others working with the local coalition: representatives of U.S. Reps. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and John Joyce; Cambria County officials; city of Johnstown elected leaders and economic-development staff; the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority; Cambria Regional Chamber – and others.
Rigby said U.S. Steel is aware of Johnstown’s high interest in hosting the mini mill – which would employ about 300 people.
He said the company “liked the direction we were going – bringing together all governmental bodies,” was honest that many communities will be under consideration for this project, and then “recommended we continue on the path we started.”
Johnstown’s relationship with U.S. Steel dates to the late 1800s – and forerunners such as Lorain Steel and Federal Steel, as our Russell O’Reilly reported.
The company had a presence in Johnstown until 1984, when its local operations were sold to a group of former employees.
U.S. Steel has found a new direction through the “mini mill” concept – much smaller than the operation that employed thousands in Johnstown during the heyday of the industry.
But Burns, who is co- chairman of the state House Steel Caucus, said regional leaders are hoping infrastructure such as rail lines and available industrial properties will give Johnstown a fighting chance.
Burns was scheduled to tour U.S. Steel’s Pittsburgh facility on Friday.
“We have the rail to ship steel across the country, and we have the water supply to make steel,” Burns said. “And we have a workforce here.
“They may be a little older, but we have a workforce here that has produced steel in the past.”
This is a “nothing ventured, nothing gained” moment for the Johnstown region.
Even if the local coalition is unsuccessful in luring U.S. Steel back to the area, we’re proud of the nonpartisan, collaborative effort we’re seeing.
