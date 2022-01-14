Johnstown police say that a determined response from the community is helping them find answers to the mystery of how a 19-year-old Johnstown-area woman became a shooting victim – left in a vehicle in the city’s Hornerstown neighborhood.
On New Year’s Day, Jaydin Sanderson, of Ferndale, was found shot to death in a Chevy sedan on Wood Street. As of Friday, no arrests had been made.
But unlike what has happened too many times in the city, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller on Friday said “forward progress is being made in the investigation” – thanks in part to information supplied to police.
Miller said “community help we are receiving” has police confident that the Sanderson case will not join a long list of unsolved Johnstown homicides.
“We ask that people with information, no matter how insignificant, please reach out to our detectives,” Miller told The Tribune-Democrat. “Your information may be something that can tie other leads together. Our detectives have been chasing down all leads and are continuing to try and locate witnesses.”
Sanderson’s killing was a shocking start to the new year, and followed several incidents of gunfire in the Johnstown area over eight months, including two homicides:
• July 14: Jesus R. Santiago, 51, was shot several times in his Dale Borough basement.
• Aug. 15: Messiah Rhodes, 29, was found dead in a parked car in Moxham, near the intersection of Lunen Street and Park Avenue. Cambria County Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Rhodes’ killer.
Miller said those who might have information that could help with any of these cases can share what they know – and remain anonymous if they choose – through several options:
• By texting “JPD” to 847411;
• Through the Tip411 app;
• By calling the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number: 814-472-2100.
• By calling city Detective Sergeant Cory Adams at 814-539-0889, extension 305.
The community has responded to help Sanderson’s family as well.
Friend Kyleigh Hamonko, a Johnstown native now living in West Palm Beach, Florida, set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
As of Friday, the fund was approaching $4,500 with a goal of $15,000.
“This would be hard enough if she died for any reason,” Hamonko said. “But someone robbed her of her life. It just doesn’t make sense.”
Police are working to make sense of these murders – or at least bring the killers to justice.
History reminds us that the community’s help can be the difference in reducing violence on our streets and in our neighborhoods.
In late 2017, when bullets flew seemingly each weekend in Johnstown, city police were attempting to solve at least eight homicides.
But by early 2019, a headline in The Tribune-Democrat said: “Community rallies, Johnstown homicides fall in 2018.”
That’s when then-city police Chief Robert Johnson was praising residents of Johnstown for reversing a trend of silence and providing information that helped the department in its investigations of several fatal shootings.
In the days after Sanderson’s death, investigators weren’t sure where she was prior to the shooting or whom she was with – or even how long the vehicle was on Wood Street before she was found.
Police were notified at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1. By then, the girl had been dead for “several hours,” Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said following an early-January autopsy at ForensicDx in Windber.
So while progress is being made, Sanderson’s killer remains unidentified and at large.
The police continue to work all of these open cases – and continue to need the support of area residents who have responded to a call for information in the New Year’s murder of Jaydin Sanderson.
“We would like to thank the community for their help,” Miller said, “but we know that there are more people out there with information that may help us put the events of that night together.”
