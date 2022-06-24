A disturbing trend of fires involving child arsonists has exposed a troubling gap in local services.
Officials say Cambria and Somerset counties lack programs for evaluating children who intentionally start fires – and for getting them help to avoid such dangerous behavior in the future.
Our David Hurst explored this issue through an in- depth report published June 18, with State Police Fire Marshal Carl Richards expressing concerns that without counseling services to convince children that setting fires can have serious consequences – and without evaluations to determine if there are underlying factors in that hazardous behavior – “a lot of kids can fall through the cracks.”
That puts property – and lives – at risk.
Richards said teens charged with arson and who are entered in the juvenile or adult justice systems can face mandated education programs and have mental health evaluations, as Hurst reported.
But young children can’t be charged with crimes – since the law says they can’t understand their actions – so they might not receive fire risk counseling, or get the assessments to determine whether the kids have experienced factors such as neglect or abuse that might have opened the door for the fire-setting.
It doesn’t help that the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System – which tracks juvenile incidents, including arsons – does not provide an accurate or complete assessment of important data, as state Fire Commissioner Richard McGarvey told The Tribune-Democrat. Part of the issue is that fire departments are not mandated to report such information up the line, he said.
Richards estimate that 25% of area fires are set by children – most accidentally.
But locally in recent months, police and fire departments say they have investigated numerous blazes they said were intentionally started by children – in communities from rural Patton to urban Johnstown.
From The Tribune-Democrat’s archives:
• A Feb. 27 fire on Dibert Street in Johnstown was set by a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, police said.
• A March 14 fire in Woodvale was set by two children, ages 6 and 7, police said.
• On March 18, two fires were reported – one on Railroad Street and another on Oak Street in Johnstown. Police said the cases turned out to be arsons – involving the same 12-year-old girl as the Dibert Street incident, along with a different 11-year-boy and a 14-year-old girl.
• Last April, four teenage girls were charged with felony arson, accused of setting a fire at a vacant home in Ferndale, then posting a video on the social media channel Snapchat.
An Upper Yoder Township police officer was treated for smoke inhalation after helping a family escape from an adjacent house.
Clearly, we’ve got a persistent problem.
Not so long ago, the region had a counseling program for such cases.
After Johnstown firefighter Richard Roberts died battling a February 1989 fire that was set by a teen, a local training initiative was developed by fire departments and then through the Alternative Community Resource Program.
But the funding eventually dwindled – both for training firefighters and for enrolling kids. The project ended after about two decades.
Jim Buday, an ARCP counselor and former firefighter, is hoping to see the juvenile program revived.
He has an ally in Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler – who helped get a Cambria child enrolled in the Blair program earlier this year.
Mary Berge, a Johnstown clinical psychologist, reminded parents that they, too, have a responsibility for monitoring their children’s behavior and stepping in when actions present a risk for the young person or others.
“If your child is setting fires, you should not ignore it …,” Berge said. “No matter what the underlying reason, parents must begin to explore what might be causing the behavior, since its consequences are deadly.”
Statler said understanding why a child or teen is drawn to lighting fires is critical in helping young people overcome the urge – before a mishap becomes a tragedy.
We support his call for regional centers in different parts of each county – which might ease the burden on local fire departments, while still providing the important service close to the families that need the help.
McGarvey said he intends to hire a state-level specialist to work with communities and fire departments to develop juvenile fire-setter intervention programs.
And Richards said state or federal dollars should be made available to help develop local programs, since this problem exists in all communities.
“It has to be sustainable,” Richards said. “And it should be regional – because this is a problem everywhere.”
Those are all solid ideas for filling the void in child and teen fire-setter counseling.
The local trend clearly shows we can’t act a minute too soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.