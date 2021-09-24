Jeffrey Thomas will have his day in court to challenge charges that he raped a woman in a Windber Borough home.
But he should not spend one more minute in a Somerset County courtroom as the district attorney.
State Police in Ebensburg charged Thomas on Wednesday with a brutal attack on a woman in Windber – allegations that include rape, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass.
Police say Thomas entered the home on the night of Sept. 18 after being told he wasn’t welcome, then struck the woman in the face, pulled down her top, grabbed her by the neck, bit her and then raped her.
He was charged in Somerset County and housed in the Cambria County Prison overnight until he was released on bail Thursday. He will have a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Thomas’ attorney, Ryan Tutera of Pittsburgh, declared his client innocent of the charges.
“Jeffrey has worked very hard to protect the rights of victims in Somerset County and it’s hard for me to believe these allegations are true,” Tutera told The Tribune-Democrat following Thomas’ arrest.
“We believe there’s more to this story than what is being told.”
Whether Thomas is eventually acquitted of the charges or not, he can not continue to represent Somerset County as its top prosecutor.
He should step down immediately to allow the county courts to move forward, and to focus on his own legal battles.
If he chooses not to step down, the Pennsylvania legislature or the Pennsylvania Supreme Court should step in and take steps to remove him from the office.
According to Pennsylvania law, as our Dave Sutor reported: “If the district attorney is convicted of any crime for which that individual may be sentenced to imprisonment by separate or solitary confinement at labor, the office shall be declared vacant by the court.”
Somerset County can’t wait for that process to play out.
Other ways the office could be vacated:
• The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania could investigate Thomas, as happened in Bradford County, where a district attorney was accused of sexually assaulting women he had encountered previously in his private law practice. The Supreme Court temporarily suspended the DA’s law license before be pleaded guilty to intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice before resigning in May.
“Maybe (Bradford County) is a precedent for this, because that sounds kind of familiar,” Duquesne University School of Law professor Bruce Ledewitz said. “It’s not so different, is it?”
• In addition, the Pennsylvania Senate could consider impeachment of Thomas.
“It’s either the Senate impeaches him or the Pennsylvania Supreme Court would rule he can’t hold the office,” Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said.
Ledewitz said if Thomas steps down of his own volition and one of the office’s deputies is elevated, “he has the advantage of retaining his salary.”
Thomas has a history of unsavory behavior during his time as Somerset district attorney, from a conflict with county administrators over having beer in his office to an obscenities-laced tirade when he believed area merchants didn’t handle his daughter’s birthday party adequately.
After those incidents in 2020, we said in this space that Thomas was unfit to serve as district attorney.
Now he faces very serious criminal charges.
In their criminal complaint, police said the alleged rape victim also told them Thomas came to the home with beer, and that they had smoked marijuana together at some point.
Thomas campaigned for the district attorney’s office on a pledge to crack down on drugs and put more dealers behind bars.
Tutera said Thomas is “entitled to fairness, and I’d ask the public to withhold any judgment.”
Ultimate judgment may eventually come from a jury, if the case goes that far.
But Thomas can not function as Somerset County’s top prosecutor until that happens.
He must step down now or be removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.