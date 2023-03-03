In presenting Donato Zucco with an award Thursday night, Mary Borkow, president of the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance, jabbed the former mayor of Johnstown about the days when they butted heads over the future of the Roxbury Bandshell.
Zucco received the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce Cultural Affairs Award during a gathering at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Many local businesses were recognized for their innovation, success and contributions to the region.
Zucco was honored for a lifetime of supporting the arts, including – with his wife, Nancy – purchasing and donating a vacant building that was developed into the beautiful Cambria City destination Art Works, next to Bottle Works.
Zucco even came around after first saying the Roxbury Bandshell – which dates to President Franklin Roosevelt and federal recovery programs in the 1930s – was in such disrepair that it could not be saved.
Our editorial board agreed in those days, calling for the wrecking ball to put the Bandshell out of its misery nearly two decades ago.
Boy, were we wrong.
Borkow and an army of volunteers began raising money and now the restored band-shell annually hosts many community events, including concerts.
The edifice also stands as part of Zucco’s legacy of making Johnstown better through business, education and the arts – and by empowering others to chase their dreams.
His lengthy resume includes time as a teacher and administrator with Greater Johnstown School District, serving in leadership roles with mall developer Crown American and in Johnstown city government – in addition to working with civic groups to enhance the region’s quality of life.
“It is the arts that help us transform ourselves here, create healing, happiness, joy,” Zucco said.
We join the Chamber in saluting Zucco for his many contributions, and in honoring these deserving award winners:
• Carpenter Financial Services, Excellence in Business (Small);
• CJL Engineering, Excellence in Business (Large);
• Concurrent Technologies Corp., Innovation;
• 1st Summit Bank, Community Service;
• Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, Community Impact;
• Stonebridge Brewing Co., Entrepreneurial Excellence;
• Classic Elements, Entrepreneurial Excellence.
“This is a great evening and opportunity to thank and showcase our 600-plus members, board of directors and many volunteers,” said Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, as reported by our Russell O’Reilly.
“Our business community has accomplished so much this past year. There is much cause for celebration.”
The banquet featured compelling keynote speaker Dan Cnossen, a U.S. Navy SEAL who lost both legs to a bomb in Afghanistan but who went on to become a world champion paralympic competitor in cross-country skiing.
Cnossen, who spoke to the gathering by video hookup from the Paralympic World Cup in Utah, encouraged the local business leaders to find the strength to push through challenging circumstances.
“Perspective and focus can create momentum in your life,” he said. “How will you react if – or likely when – you are pushed to your limit in the future?
“Despite all of the uncertainty and risk, you do indeed have control over your reaction to what happens.”
That was Borkow’s approach many years ago, when the Roxbury Bandshell’s days seemed numbered.
And that has been Don Zucco’s approach to the many hurdles he has faced in schools, government halls and board rooms over the years.
We congratulate all of the Chamber’s honorees for finding ways to build momentum and achieve the successes that are making our entire region stronger.
Here’s another great lesson from Mary Borkow, Don Zucco and the Roxbury Bandshell: At times of disagreement, if we don’t resort to public battles and personal attacks, we just might find the right path forward together and accomplish something positive for the community.
