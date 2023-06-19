Johnstown Traction Co. Car No. 362 is one of a few surviving relics of an American story that is little known today by those too young to have lived through it – the era when streetcars dominated public transit.
We hope that its owner, the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, gets the help it’s asking for in restoring the streetcar from its current dilapidated state with a view to putting it on display.
“What we need is help,” JAHA chief Richard Burkert told our David Hurst earlier this month. “Right now, we’d love to find people willing to get involved in rehabilitating Car 362 so we can keep the Traction Company’s memory alive.”
The streetcar is stored at the “trolley graveyard” – a multi-acre Windber property owned until recently by Ed Metka, who spent years collecting and selling old streetcars.
Metka, 85, has sold the tract to Kantner Iron & Steel, a Somerset County scrap company, as he makes plans to move out of town, as Hurst reported.
Most of the streetcars on the property have been left to decay outdoors for years, occasionally falling victim to vandals who were attracted by the attention the property got on websites devoted to photography or urban exploration.
Those streetcars were acquired by Kantner as part of the sale and are likely to be parted out for scrap.
Metka is looking for new homes for nine more streetcars that are kept under a roof inside a former Berwind Coal Co. repair shop, but he plans to take most of them to Indiana with him – Car No. 362 is an exception – if he’s unsuccessful.
Knowing the story of the streetcar era in Johnstown and around the U.S. – from the age of horse-drawn carriages, to the creation and expansion of electrified streetcar systems in practically every American city, to their decline amid the Great Depression and World War II, to their wholesale replacement by buses and private automobiles – is key to understanding how we got the transportation system we have today. That’s important.
And having a genuine Johnstown Traction Co. car – likely one of just eight still in existence, according to JAHA records – out for the public to see, with the appropriate interpretive signage, could be an effective way to preserve that story.
Two former Johnstown Traction Co. cars are back in use at the Rockhill Trolley Museum in Huntingdon County. Another, Car No. 350, is on display at a museum in Washington, Pa.
Others are stored in California and Connecticut. But there are none on display in Johnstown.
JAHA acquired Car No. 362, which dates back to approximately 1926, from an Illinois museum years ago, Burkert told Hurst. It had envisioned restoring the car and putting it on a short line that would have connected various Johnstown tourist destinations. It was a nice idea, but the reality – that JAHA is a nonprofit with limited resources and a list of more important projects – kept it as just an idea.
Before the trolley can be used again, even as a static display piece, JAHA has a list of repairs that need to happen – including sheet metal work on the body and new upholstery on the benches, to name just two.
If you know how to do that kind of work, and you feel like making a contribution to the preservation of local history, consider giving JAHA a call at 814-539-1889 or sending an email to info@jaha.org.
“What we need,” Burkert said, “is people or local groups willing to volunteer their time and skill to help make it happen. … There’s probably not one person or group with the entire background to restore the trolley – but if you look at it (in pieces), I’m certain there are people with the skill and resources to help us get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.