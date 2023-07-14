The vacancy being left on the Westmont Hilltop School District board by the resignation of David Angeletti gives critics of the school district’s leadership a chance to seek a direct role in district operations.
As our Joshua Byers has reported, the school board and administration have been criticized by some district parents after a series of security-related incidents over the past couple years.
That includes the December 2021 arrests of two teenagers who were accused of plotting an attack on the high school, as well as the arrest of another teenager who allegedly left threatening notes at both district school buildings and broke a window at the elementary school before being arrested in February.
Some parents complained after the latter event about what they said was a lack of communication from district leaders, who cited legal restrictions on releasing information about underage suspects in criminal cases.
A previous disagreement had to do with whether the school district should hire a school resource officer, who is an employee of a police force who works at a school, or a school police officer, who is a school district employee who acts in a policing capacity, but is not associated with a police force.
Some community members criticized the school board for seeking to hire a school police officer instead of a school resource officer.
Byers reported in March that members of the school board’s Safe Schools Committee and parents who attended that month’s committee meeting had reached some common ground, with committee members discussing plans to improve communication with parents.
Meanwhile, parents at the meeting said that they wanted to get more involved with the school board and its committees.
Now, one person will get that chance.
We wish Angeletti well as he steps down from the school board to focus on his personal and professional life. During his six years on the board, he focused on improving security at the district’s school buildings in his role as chairman of the Safe Schools Committee’s Protection Subcommittee.
Highlights of that group’s efforts during Angeletti’s tenure on the board – as Byers reported in March – included an increase in the number of security cameras at district buildings, better control of who can enter schools, and regular risk assessments by both state police and a contracted security company.
And we encourage any eligible person who thinks he or she can contribute something to the school district’s operations to indicate his or her interest in filling the vacant seat on the school board.
Interested people should send letters of interest and resumes to recording secretary Mary Hartnett at meh@whsd.org by noon Tuesday. At its meeting on Thursday, the board will select an interim director to fill Angeletti’s seat until December.
Then, a special election will be held Nov. 7 to elect a school board member for a two-year term ending in December 2025, as Byers reported.
Anyone interested in running should contact the Cambria County political party to which he or she belongs. Each party will select a candidate for the special election.
