At the end of bitter campaign characterized by mudslinging, a lawsuit and battles with community leaders, Frank Burns was re-elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Now the real work begins – for Burns and those with whom he has feuded.
The region needs a state representative who works with local business leaders for the betterment of our communities – a two-way street that will require bridge-building and relationship-mending by both Burns and his political adversaries.
The Democrat has served in the 72nd legislative district – which will include the city of Johnstown for the first time in January – since 2009.
“Given the experience I have, the seniority I have in Harrisburg, it puts me in good position to deliver for our community,” Burns told The Tribune-Democrat before the election.
“And I’ve proven time and time again that I’ve delivered when I said I was going to.”
Burns delivered a victory without our support. We backed his challenger, Republican Renae Billow, due to unsavory campaign tactics by Burns that lead to a defamation lawsuit from his opponent.
We also were troubled by Burns’ steady drum-beat of criticism aimed at key Johnstown business leaders and the organization Vision Together 2025 over a proposal to bring refugees from Afghanistan to our region to help fill important professional jobs.
We have not changed our minds about either concern.
But now is a time to move forward.
We pledge to do what is best for the region – as always – and that will mean collaborating with Burns on important and impactful projects.
The business leaders with whom he fought – even the ones he slammed in campaign ads for their financial support of Billow – must strive to do the same.
Burns is the 72nd District’s representative, and will be counted on to work on behalf of the city and boroughs and townships across his Cambria County district – and to work side by side with other elected officials at all levels.
Burns’ win bucked the local trend of GOP candidates reeling in votes – even though they lost the races for governor and the U.S. Senate statewide.
The incumbent had considerable backing in the election from the state Democratic Party, and having kept that seat as a blue island surrounded by a sea of red, his party’s leadership must reward Burns with influential and impactful committee positions – where he can put his seniority and experience to work for his constituents.
Fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania’s next governor.
Burns must collaborate with Shapiro on important issues – education, law enforcement, business recruitment and workforce development.
In the upcoming term, Johnstown will be mov- ing out of Act 47 status. Burns must help the city with that challenging process.
In a pre-election meet-ing with our editorial board, Burns claimed his office helped bring $285 million in state funding to communities in the 72nd.
Infrastructure projects, educational institutions and municipalities will need his help moving forward.
He pledged to help police departments with resources – both money and officers – and Burns must continue that push.
Burns supported the launch of a Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development Keystone Opportunity Zone to provide tax incentives to businesses moving to the county or expanding here.
Those efforts must continue and grow.
“When people come to me, I go try to get them the resources they need to help,” Burns said.
The region will be counting on that – even as we heal from a divisive and sometimes ugly campaign.
Burns and other local leaders must strive to put their disagreements in the past and work together for the betterment of our region.
