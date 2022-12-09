When Frank Burns won reelection last month to the state House of Representatives after a nasty campaign and months of battling with Johnstown’s business community, we urged the lawmaker and his foes to rise above their differences and work together for the good of the community.
Burns instead doubled down on his misguided crusade against the nonprofit organization Vision Together 2025, calling Tuesday for elected or appointed public officials to leave the group’s board of directors over what he characterized as “conflicts of interest” relative to the awarding of COVID-19 relief dollars.
Burns clearly believes the best way to serve his new city constituents is to attack the integrity of those who have been working for years to revitalize Johnstown.
Perhaps he’s got negative voices in his ear – the statewide groups that crafted and bankrolled his negative campaign, or local forces bent on chaos over progress.
The city was tasked with awarding $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding, and in September selected 25 projects from 42 applicants – based on the impact of each proposal and the availability of alternative funding, city leaders said then.
A city committee parceled out the dollars in four areas: community projects ($1,986,378); child care ($939,374); food insecurity ($778,619); and expansion of wifi availability ($100,000).
The organizations selected for funding included many with proven track records of improving the region’s wellness, learning or quality of life – such as the Cambria County Library System, Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies, St. Vincent de Paul’s Food For Families, The Learning Lamp, Highlands Health Clinic and Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Certainly a number of quality projects were left out.
Burns questioned the connections between some of the funded groups and members of the Vision board – seeing conflicts where none have been shown, and claiming corruption where none was proven.
And in calling for public officials to disengage from Vision, Burns contradicted his own assessment of the organization early in the year – when we learned of a proposal to bring Afghan refugees to Johnstown to help fill empty jobs – that Vision’s board was making plans without consulting the state, municipal, county and school leaders whose organizations would be directly affected by such a move.
City businessman Mark Pasquerilla, a member of the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority board and one of Vision’s directors, noted that COVID-19 relief projects were chosen for funding by the city, not by Vision.
“While Vision has its own priority goals for the community, we have no official say in awarding government funds,” said Pasquerilla, who was recently named to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team, putting a Burns foe considerably closer to the action in Harrisburg than Burns, who has repeatedly fought with current Gov. Tom Wolf and who has consistently gone against his own Democratic Party leaders.
But that’s the Frank Burns way, as we have repeatedly noted during his 14 years in the House – grandstanding on divisive issues, squabbling with local leaders rather than forging meaningful alliances, and failing to produce any legislation that might positively impact his district.
Vision Together 2025, meanwhile, has seen its capture teams – led and staffed by volunteers – enhance area trails and greenspace, preserve downtown buildings for reuse by businesses, preserve the city’s train station, and facilitate collaboration among neighborhood groups across Johnstown – among many meaningful efforts.
Vision’s board members represent key contributors to the region’s economy and vitality – from private sectors such as banking, manufacturing, finance, business recruitment, foundations and media.
And yes, some individuals on the Vision board also hold elected or appointed public positions – in municipal government and schools – giving those entities direct connections with Vision projects and programs as they are being conceived.
Rather than call for board members to leave Vision’s inner circle, Burns should petition the organization for a seat at the table – where he could gain an understanding of the group’s mission and projects, build or rebuild relationships with these driven positive change-makers, and begin to evolve into a positive force for his district generally and the city specifically.
Or, he could continue to stand apart and attack the character of the individuals whose work has been truly revitalizing Johnstown.
And continue to be an ineffective leader when Johnstown and the entire district need and deserve so much more.
