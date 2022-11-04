In 2020, we supported incumbent state Rep. Frank Burns in his bid to keep his 72nd District seat, stating that we believed he had earned another term in office by providing an “independent” voice in Harrisburg.
In 2022, Burns has taken his independence to unacceptable levels – far removed from facts and common sense.
Burns has run an ugly reelection campaign based on falsehoods, character attacks and constant fighting with individuals and groups who are working to move the Johnstown region in a positive direction – those with whom he would need to collaborate as a state lawmaker.
We can’t imagine him being an effective representative with those damaged relationships, and we have strong doubts about his character and his understanding of right and wrong.
Burns has taken divisive politics to new lows – and it’s especially troubling to see this on a local level.
So we’re offering our endorsement to his challenger, Republican political newcomer Renae Billow, whose inexperience can be overcome through ties to leaders in the community and others in office at all levels of government.
“I am willing to learn whatever I need to do to move forward,” she said in a meeting with our editorial board.
She pledged to build upon her experience of working professionally with seniors to expand programs and help older residents access those services.
As a parent, she said she would be an advocate for public education, early-childhood learning and day care programs – and would work to support special-needs students.
Billow would benefit from the region’s many lawmakers from her party, who could mentor her during her development and also help give her a head start on the networking and collaboration necessary to be effective in Harrisburg and to work with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
Billow said: “No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, you have to be able to work with everyone involved.”
That would be a refreshing change compared to what we’ve seen and heard from Burns.
The 72nd District is shifting south to include Johnstown in 2023-24. The city – where we see many grass-roots efforts making a difference in the economy and quality of life – is the heart of our region.
At times, we have criticized Burns for grandstanding – taking sides on an issue and blasting those who disagree, not to find a solution but to garner political support from a portion of the community.
He elevated that practice in regards to the proposal from the group Vision Together 2025 to recruit trained refugees from war-torn Afghanistan to help fill local professional jobs for which candidates are few – a trend that is hurting companies’ opportunities to obtain and complete work contracts.
Beyond the economics of the issue, the Afghan refugees stance is a blatant move to sow fear among those who see border security as a critical national issue, and illustrates a willingness to exploit racism and religious bias for political gain.
Burns attacked the idea relentlessly – without offering any answers of his own for the region’s steady population decline and those corporations’ challenges to find skilled workers.
The seven-term lawmaker’s insight on population loss in a meeting with our editorial board: “It’s not going to be an instant fix.”
Clearly 14 years hasn’t been enough time to move that needle.
Burns made this claim about the 72nd District shifting to include Johns-town: “The new areas of this district have not been represented by someone of my experience for decades.”
Apparently he’s never heard of former 71st District representatives Bryan Barbin (2009-19), who battled Johnstown’s crime and drug issues and pushed for education funding as a lawmaker after a career as a government attorney; or Ed Wojnaroski (1997-2008), who had a distinguished run in politics and who continues to be a force for local veterans.
But the most shameful statements can be found in Burns’ ads attacking his opponent over her decisions to obtain a mortgage extension loan when unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and to purchase a parcel of land near her home with family funds – which Billow admits and which is not illegal.
The ads said Billow “scammed taxpayer money” and showed overhead footage of her home for all the world to see.
Some of his ads on television and mailed out to residents contained images of Billow either behind bars or standing before a police height chart – clearly insinuating that Billow had been arrested, which was not true.
Billow responded by suing Burns and the Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee for defamation and invasion of privacy – seeking at minimum to have the ads stopped. At an injunction hearing, a bizarre Cambria court ruling allowed Burns to keep the ads on TV but required him to remove them from social media – although the defamation portion of the case continues.
Burns called the campaign messages “exaggerations.”
When we asked Burns about the prison and arrest images, he told our editorial board: “The content of the ad is true.”
No it wasn’t.
We were hoping for a hint of integrity and experience-based campaigning from a 14-year incumbent.
Instead, the race for the 72nd District was pulled into the toilet by false campaign statements and personal attacks – and grandstanding in an attempt to lure votes through fear-mongering over immigration and racial division.
“The reasonable people of Cambria County know a scam when they see one,” Burns told us.
We hope that’s true, and that voters see Burns for the negative and ineffective representative he has become.
We support Renae Billow to replace him in the 72nd District.
