In a late 2008 interview with The Tribune-Democrat, Tania Oechslin said she talked publicly about her own battle with breast cancer to help others understand the risks, steps for prevention, and treatment options if you learn you have the disease.
“If I can get one more person to get in there to get treated and taken care of, it’s more than worth it,” she said – just months before breast cancer took her life.
That mission statement drove Oechslin and her friends to develop the “Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out” program in 2006 to support the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.
Through its annual event – always sold out – Girls Night Out has raised $1.15 million for the Pink Ribbon Care Fund to help the center provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women, as our Kelly Urban reports in our Oct. 1 special section dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
The special report is filled with tips and inspiring stories to help spread that awareness message.
The same goal of convincing just one more person to get screened or treated drives our efforts every year to spread the word about breast cancer and to celebrate those who have fought the disease and the many medical professionals, scientists and advocates working every day to reduce the impact of cancer and eventually find a cure.
Technology has advanced considerably in the nearly 14 years that we’ve been producing special content, with the support of the region’s business community, every October.
Physicians and researchers now study and treat cancer at the molecular level, while doctors have the use of 3-D mammo- graphy for better diagnoses, and genetic testing to determine predisposition to cancer.
Care throughout the process includes counseling on diet and improved prosthetics, while nurse advocates provide support at every step – from diagnosis to treatment and recovery.
The region is home to numerous top-notch medical centers where professionals use the latest equipment and techniques to save lives – including Conemaugh Health System and the Conemaugh Cancer Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Health System facilities across the area and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
And our region is home to one of the top medical science centers around – Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine, formerly Windber Research Institute – which has been seeking answers to preventing and treating cancer since 2000 with the world’s largest breast tissue bank.
Their work is saving lives every year, every day.
The site breastcancer.org reports that the overall death rate from breast cancer decreased by 1% per year from 2013 to 2018.
Still, about 1 in 8 U.S. women (13%) will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation estimates there will be 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer in the U.S. in 2022 – including 2,710 among men – and nearly 44,000 women and men will lose their lives to this disease.
So the fight continues.
Our major sponsors this year include AmeriServ Financial, Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Conemaugh Health System, the 1889 Foundation, the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, McAneny Brothers, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, Kongsberg Defense, 1st Summit Bank and CamTran.
Many other businesses and organizations also supported the campaign, and you’ll see their advertisements in today’s section, in our “pink” edition on Oct. 13, and throughout the month.
We could not do this without them. Their financial support allows us to dedicate space and resources to the important subject of breast cancer awareness.
But the most important player in all of this is you.
We need you to get screened for breast cancer, or to urge others around you to get tested.
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women,” Dr. Deborah Sims, a breast specialist with the Joyce Murtha Center, said, “and it’s really true that early detection does save lives.”
One more woman.
That’s the goal – this month, and always.
